Symonette: More shocks to come

Minister of Financial Services Brent Symonette said yesterday there are more “shocks to come” regarding various government agencies, however, he gave no specifics on what the shocks were in relation to.

“The election was May 10,” Symonette said outside of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation’s (BCCEC) Power Breakfast.

“It is now what, the beginning of July?

“One of the issues we had to go straight into was the budget.

“Even yesterday, for instance, a minister was telling me about a bill that turned up for some millions of dollars.

“So every day we are seeing that type of issue.

“The $400 million I referred to in the chamber’s meeting was bills that had to be paid that were unexpected.

“So these are issues that have to be dealt with for the government.

“The prime minister made comments about value-added tax (VAT) in certain areas.

“He said it will be a two-step event.

“Some were done in this budget and some will be done at a later time as the finances of the country continue to improve, or we can handle them where we are.

“There are still some shocks to come, and you will be hearing about them in the weeks and months ahead.”

Last week, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said the attorney general and the minister of legal affairs have been asked to review the former government’s decision to opt out of its Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF) policy, which resulted in the loss of relief payouts of more than $32 million following the passage of Hurricane Matthew.

He also revealed that the government awarded $8 million worth of hurricane cleanup contracts to a single contractor operating four companies, two of which were not registered.

There have been a number of discrepancies in various government agencies, with the vast majority having to do with finances.

When asked if the shocks were in relation to finances or spending, Symonette said, “Just shocks.

“Shocks.”