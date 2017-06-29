Nottage dies

Dr. Bernard J. Nottage, a former minister of national security, education, health and consumer affairs, and a “giant” in the political and sporting worlds in The Bahamas, died yesterday at the Cleveland Clinic in Florida.

He was 71.

Nottage, who was surrounded by his wife, children, daughter-in-law, close friends and his bodyguard, passed away at 6:31 p.m.

He was first elected to the House of Assembly in 1982 in the Kennedy constituency where he served until 2002.

Nottage defected from the PLP and went on to lead the now disbanded Coalition for Democratic Reform in 2000.

He eventually returned to the PLP in 2005.

He was elected to the House once again in 2007 and 2012 as the member of Parliament for Bains Town and Grants Town.

Nottage, a gynecologist by profession, was a legend in track and field and according to Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis, his “footprints will forever be etched on the Bahamian landscape”.

A long-time president of the Bahamas Amateur Athletics Association (BAAA), Nottage also represented The Bahamas on the track at the 1962 Central American and Caribbean Games and the 1967 Pan American Games, among others.

In the minutes and hours after his death, tributes poured in.

“The family of the Progressive Liberal Party mourns the passing of the Hon. Dr. Bernard Jonathan Nottage, a brother, chief political warrior, friend, colleague and policymaker,” Davis said in a statement.

“As his parliamentary and Cabinet colleague, I am honored to have served with Dr. Nottage. His thorough, methodical, detailed and deliberate management style, ensuring no stone was left unturned, served me well in public life and I cherish our professional relationship and friendship.

“On behalf of my family and the PLP family, and on my own behalf, I express sincere condolences to his dear wife Portia, his two sons and grandchildren. I am confident that God’s grace is sufficient during their hour of need.”

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis also offered condolences.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my parliamentary and medical colleague and friend, Dr. Bernard J. Nottage, former minister of national security and former member of Parliament. Dr. Nottage was an outstanding medical doctor and political leader,” Minnis said.

“But he was first and foremost a Bahamian patriot and native son, who, at his core, was deeply committed to the development of The Bahamas and the Caribbean.”

The prime minister added, “Dr. Nottage earned the trust and affection of many patients who found in him a fine medical practitioner who demonstrated an ethic of care and compassion,” Minnis said.

“B.J. was a Bahamian patriot, whose high sporting profile led him to frontline politics which he used as a platform to advance national development and the common good. He was a dedicated member of the Progressive Liberal Party.

“He served for a time as chief executive officer and leader of the Coalition for Democratic Reform (CDR), along with individuals such as the late Charles Maynard. The CDR was an incubator for many innovative policy and programmatic ideas which endure.

“Our compatriot, brother and friend, B.J. has finished the race. He has passed the baton on to a new generation of Bahamians.

“His commitment, caring and all-around good nature will be missed.”

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie said in each of his ministerial assignments, Nottage won high praise for his competence, unswerving dedication to public duty and for his absolute incorruptibility.

“It is particularly noteworthy in this latter regard that throughout his lengthy years in politics, there was never so much as a whisper of ethical impropriety uttered against him,” Christie said.

“He was a public servant extraordinaire and a patriot of the highest order who, to the end of his days, gave the very best of himself to the service of the Bahamian people.”

Warrior to the end

Attorney Campbell Cleare, who was one of Nottage’s closest friends, also described him as a “patriot”.

“I have known him since I came home from school and started practicing law in 1978,” Cleare said.

“He was one of the most patriotic people I knew. He loved his Bahamas.

“He was a very stubborn fella, but very, very organized and he would do anything for someone, once he saw they deserved it. We shared many, many quiet, secret moments together. Two weeks before he went into the hospital I was at his house.

“We sat and had wine and cheese. We were having a good time as friends do. He was a part of our New Year’s group. He was a very dear and good friend of mine whom I could tell secrets to and he could tell secrets to me. He was a great Bahamian.”

Dr. Ronald Knowles, who was also a long-time friend, said his friendship with Nottage “transcended all politics”.

“This is an over 50-year relationship,” he said.

“He was a friend of mine and a friend of my family. He was always there.

“When he first came back from his specialist training in obstetrics, and I was still in Miami studying, he would come and take us out because he already had a job.

“We looked forward to him coming. We would live big when Nottage came to town.”

Former Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe said Nottage was a “warrior to the very end”.

“As a colleague and senior member of our party, I heard a voice that demanded excellence and saw a temperament of intolerance and impatience for mediocrity,” Wilchcombe said.

“B.J. knew that our country and our people must rise to the level of greatness. If it could be done in sports, why not in education, business and in living?

“B.J. was no quitter, and he did all that he could for as long as he could. Like all great warriors he fought to the very end. He lived a life with dignity and he died with dignity.”

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Fred Mitchell also expressed condolences to Nottage’s family.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of my friend, comrade and colleague, Dr. Bernard Nottage,” Mitchell said.

“He and I served in the Parliament, the Cabinet and in the party.

“We were at one time co-dissenters. We traveled the road of public life in all its phases.

“Each year, with our mutual friend Dr. Franklin Walkine, we gathered on Christmas Day for breakfast with our friends.

“The gathering in the last few years was only three. We toasted last year not knowing, but also realizing, that one or other or all might not return this year. It is now only two.”

Former Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller said the country has suffered a “great loss”.

Miller said he was inspired to join track and field because of Nottage, describing him as one-of-a-kind.

“Dr. Nottage gave his all. If you ever needed a friend, you had one in Bernard J. Nottage,” Miller said.

“I never called him B.J.; I called him J. He was more than a brother to me, he was a friend and everything someone could look up to.

“All he cared for was The Bahamas. He wanted to make some definitive changes in the country, especially when we went against Christie to take over the leadership of the PLP. He was a very tenacious person.

“God is good. He had a long, fruitful life. God has found cause to take him home. We are going to miss him, all of us.

“The country really should pay homage to him and the contribution he made on our behalf.”

Former Minister of State for National Security Keith Bell said Nottage was a “mentor” to him.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Nottage,” Bell said.

“I served under Dr. Nottage with great pride. I was really proud to have worked under him. He was my mentor, my confidant, my teacher. He was everything to me.”

Bell said Nottage was someone who had “impeccable character and integrity”.

Former Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins said Nottage was a “distinguished gentleman”.

“Surely, at times politics sought to make a caricature of him, but he was indeed a man of substance and character,” Rollins said.

“His job was one of tremendous stress for which he suffered immense criticisms. However, he carried himself with dignity and strength. He made no effort to make politics a business of personal enrichment or self-aggrandizement.

“He was a nationalist. I thank him for his sacrifice on behalf of our nation.”

Nottage lost his re-election bid to political newcomer Travis Robinson in May. Nottage secured 1,250 compared to Robinson’s 2,175 votes.

The prime minister said in due time the government will “announce an appropriate tribute to this Bahamian patriot”.