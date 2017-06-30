Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Bahamas National Trust launches Corporate Partnership Programme

  • From left are Peter Andrews of the BNT Advancement Committee; BNT President Janet Johnson; Johnny Ingle, vice president of sales and marketing at Aliv; Anissa Adderley and Norman Lightbourne, marketing executives at Aliv; and BNT Executive Director Eric Carey. Aliv, the country’s second mobile phone company, has pledged $105,000 to support national parks in the Bahamas - $35,000 a year for three years. Other major companies that have pledged funds include Commonwealth Bank, Bahamas Hot Mix, and Baha Mar. BNT

  • From left are Eva Pratt and Cheniqua Russell holding their Popeyes & Coca-Cola Beach Box Giveaway prizes.


Published: Jun 30, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Major business donors have pledged over $200,000 to support management of the country's national park system.

The companies were recognized for their donations during a special breakfast meeting at the British Colonial Hilton to launch the Bahamas National Trust’s (BNT) Corporate Partnership Programme.

According to BNT President Janet Johnson, “We all benefit from the use of our natural resources, and we all have a shared responsibility to diminish negative impacts on the environment. One way to do this is by supporting the conservation activities of the Bahamas National Trust.”

At the breakfast, four major companies were acknowledged for their financial commitments to the BNT. They were Bahamas Hot Mix for $18,000, Aliv for $105,000 (over three years), Commonwealth Bank for $25,000, and Baha Mar for $50,000.

The launch event was sponsored by China Construction America, which owns the landmark British Colonial property.

The BNT is a non-governmental, non-profit, membership organization working to protect Bahamian natural resources through a network of national parks and by promoting environmental stewardship.

“We have a statutory mandate to manage the national park system, which includes 32 protected land and sea areas,” according to BNT Development Director Astra Armbrister-Rolle. “We are also mandated to advise the government and the private sector on environmental issues."

"This is a huge responsibility,” she said. “In fact, it is a task which the Inter-American Development Bank recently costed at $10 million a year. Currently, our corporate donations total just over $100,000 a year.”

In 2016, the BNT had a total income of just over $3.8 million. This sum was made up of a government grant, project support funds from other non-governmental organizations, investment income, proceeds from special events, and private gifts.

The BNT’s Corporate Programme offers two levels of engagement - membership options for smaller businesses and partnership options for those that can make broader-scale commitments.

Annual corporate membership contributions range from $350 to $2,500. Corporate partnership contributions range from $5,000 annually to $1 million and more.

In return, companies benefit from brand recognition, employee engagement, volunteering sessions, media publicity, and free access to special events.

 

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links