Marine in Inagua brawl discharged

A defence force marine was yesterday given an absolute discharge after completing anger management courses and community service.

In January, Magistrate Samuel McKinney ordered Able Seaman Olishavon Armbrister to pay a total of $4,500 in restitution to Romeo Durham, Geoffrey Knowles and Robert Hanchel over the October 31, 2015 incident.

McKinney also ordered Armbrister to attend anger management classes and to perform 160 hours of community service.

Due to his successful completion of the conditions, Armbrister now has no criminal conviction in connection with a bar brawl in Inagua in which three people were injured.

According to testimony, residents turned on Armbrister and two other marines after they allegedly assaulted a man after making advances toward his girlfriend.

The situation became so intense that the marines had to be evacuated to New Providence, the investigating officer Assistant Superintendent of Police Michael Barrett testified.

Durham said that Armbrister hit him in the head with a beer bottle.

During his testimony, Armbrister denied the allegations.

He said, “I am trained in military tactics and self-defense. I don’t need no bottle to deal with nobody.”

Lennox Coleby represented Armbrister and Inspector Philip Davis prosecuted.