Nottage’s death hits hard in Bains Town

Eleanor Johnson knew the late Dr. Bernard J. Nottage for 36 years and has been volunteering in his Bains and Grants Town Constituency Office since 2007.

As she stood over her desk on Thursday morning, she fought back tears in the office plastered with old and new photographs of Nottage.

She spoke about the nation’s loss of a “giant of a man”.

“He was an understanding and lovable person who went above and beyond the call of duty always,” she said.

“I’ve known him from 1981 and so we come from way back.

“He was a people’s person, an awesome gentleman.

“They couldn’t come any better than Dr. Nottage.

“He was a man who wanted nothing more than the best for his constituency. He wanted nothing more than the best for the Bahamian people.”

The former minister of national security, education, health and consumer affairs, and a giant in the political and sporting worlds in The Bahamas, died on Wednesday at Cleveland Clinic in Florida at the age of 71.

Nottage, who was surrounded by his wife, children, daughter-in-law, close friends and his bodyguard, passed away at 6:31 p.m.

Nottage had been critically ill for a few days.

Johnson said she believes Nottage took ill because he was more concerned about others than he was about himself.

“At the end of the day, he didn’t take care of himself as far as I’m concerned,” she said.

“He should have taken much better care of himself.

“He was more focused on taking care of other people.

“His death left us devastated. You can’t express the way you feel.

“I mean, everybody has to go, but for someone of his caliber, it is devastating.”

An emotional Julian Farrington, 47, told The Nassau Guardian that he had also been working with Nottage at the constituency office for a number of years.

“I think he did good for Bain Town, but people did not appreciate him,” he said as he wiped away tears.

“I watched people come in here looking for their bag of food or groceries; however, they never looked at what he did.

“That came out of his pocket. It wasn’t government money.

“That man was a great man. He represented Bains Town well.

“But people just do not appreciate people. They killed Jesus after all that He did.”

Lydia Adderley, 86, of Meadow Street, also thinks Nottage was unappreciated.

She said Bains and Grants Town will never have a representative better than him.

“He did everything for the community, but the people in Bain Town are just ungrateful,” she said.

“I didn’t know what to say yesterday when I heard that [he had passed].

“I knew Nottage those from East Street time when I was a little girl growing up.”

She said, ”I think he should have been reelected.

“We will never have a representative better than Nottage. Never.

“He was the best thing to ever happen to Bains Town.”

On Augusta Street, Janet Dillet and Renea Bodie sat on a porch with a young girl.

Dillet said she was taken off the list to obtain assistance from the Department of Social Services and just before he took ill Nottage helped her.

“He wrote a letter to Social Services,” she said.

“It helped me out a lot. It was really nice of him.

“I only asked once and he came and helped me.

“He always helped people around here. He was a beautiful person.”

Nottage was first elected to the House of Assembly in 1987 in the Kennedy constituency, where he served until 2002.

Nottage defected from the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and went on to lead the now disbanded Coalition for Democratic Reform in 2000.

He eventually returned to the PLP in 2005.

He was elected to the House once again in 2007 and 2012 as the member of Parliament for Bains Town and Grants Town.

Nottage, a gynecologist by profession, was a legend in track and field and, according to Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis, his “footprints will forever be etched on the Bahamian landscape”.

A long-time president of the Bahamas Amateur Athletics Association (BAAA), Nottage also represented The Bahamas on the track at the 1962 Central American and Caribbean Games and the 1967 Pan American Games, among others.