Christie: Nottage was crushed by election loss

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie said yesterday that the late Dr. Bernard Nottage was “crushed” by the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) loss in the May 10 general election.

Key members of the Christie administration, Nottage among them, were politically slaughtered in a crushing defeat that saw Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis elected as the fourth prime minister of The Bahamas.

The Free National Movement (FNM) won 35 seats to the PLP’s four.

Nearly 32,000 votes separated the PLP from the FNM.

After representing Centreville for 40 years, Christie became the first prime minister of The Bahamas to lose his seat.

Nottage, 71, who held the Bains and Grants Town seat uninterrupted for 10 years, lost to political newcomer Travis Robinson.

“He was crushed,” said Christie, speaking as a guest on the Love 97 FM talk show “Issues of the Day” with host Wendall Jones.

“He truly wanted to represent his constituency until the very end.

“...Therefore, it’s a really disappointing outcome for him.

“To what extent did it impact him?

“BJ was so private and so extraordinarily private that he would not allow you to share any pain that he has and any disappointment that he has.

“You have to speak to him specifically.

“I kept on saying to him, ‘Man, man, this is your buddy here, talk to me, talk to me.’

“And so when you look at his life, a tremendous curiosity is raised with a big question mark.

“How could a doctor who is so skilled, so knowledgeable about what medicine could do, not be as attentive as he could have been about himself?

“What is it that he knew that told him ‘I don’t have to go and do these things?’

“I will forever be curious about that.”

Christie said he spoke with Nottage’s wife yesterday who said the family was singing religious songs around Nottage and that he shed a single tear before he passed away.

Christie said Nottage kept his illness away from his colleagues and never let on how bad he was doing.

Former Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson, who was also on the show yesterday, also chimed in on Nottage’s decision to run in the last general election.

“I think he ran again because he wanted to complete what he started, and that is to transform people’s lives,” Maynard-Gibson said.

“He really believed, as I started by saying, in giving people the framework and the opportunity to fully develop their God-given potential.

“And he didn’t believe that, you know, you should just condemn people just like that.”

Nottage served as a former minister of education, minister of national security and has been deemed by his colleagues as a “political giant”.

He died Wednesday evening in a Florida hospital.

He was surrounded by his wife, Portia, children, daughter-in-law, several close family friends and his bodyguard when he took his last breath at 6:31 p.m., a family representative said.