Gomez appalled by Izmirlian’s request

Former Minister of State for Legal Affairs Damian Gomez said yesterday he is “appalled” by former Baha Mar CEO Sarkis Izmirlian’s request that the Minnis administration place a moratorium on the completion of the Baha Mar sale.

“He embarrassed the government,” said Gomez when called for comment.

“A court-sanctioned sale has occurred. Approvals have been made.

“It seems strange that a contributor to the FNM’s campaign coffers can be asking the government to intervene in the process. It seems fundamentally wrong for him to do so.”

It is unclear whether Izmirlian donated to the FNM’s campaign.

Gomez, who represented the government in 2015 as it dealt with Baha Mar in the Supreme Court, said Izmirlian’s request is “extraordinary”.

“I am surprised that he has not been more vociferously denounced in the media for his comments,” Gomez said.

“I am appalled that he would have that level of disregard for our court system and our system of government.”

In a statement on Sunday, Izmirlian urged the Minnis administration to place a moratorium on the completion of the Baha Mar sale, and other related transactions, so that the government and the public can thoroughly “assess the extent of the toxicity of these arrangements to our country and how the best interests of Bahamians can be met”.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis met with Izmirlian last week, though it remains unclear if he was given any advance indication of Izmirlian's statement.

While in opposition, Minnis promised to execute a “real sale” of Baha Mar and said under a Minnis administration only Bahamians would be allowed to complete the project.

Prior to the general election, he said the Baha Mar heads of agreement — made public by the Christie administration on April 30 — had disastrous provisions.

However, he told The Nassau Guardian on Wednesday that he has no intention of “interfering” in Baha Mar, adding that “we will follow the law”.

Izmirlian, through his company BMD Holdings Ltd., also wants the authorities to reopen the casino license investigation and report the findings of the Gaming Board.

Minnis recently tabled the unsealed heads of terms in the House of Assembly.

The government entered that agreement with China EXIM Bank and China Construction America (CCA) last August to get the project completed and open.

The deal was sealed by the Supreme Court, its secrecy becoming a major source of controversy in the lead up to the May 10 general election.

The Christie administration agreed to issue up to 1,200 work permits to CCA to complete the resort.

The government also agreed to waive stamp duty and value-added tax (VAT) on the transfer of assets from the Baha Mar Ltd. (BML) group of companies to Perfect Luck Assets Limited to facilitate the sale.