Ingraham, Flowers, U.S. Embassy among those praising Nottage

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham yesterday remembered the late Dr. Bernard Nottage as a “worthy political opponent”.

Ingraham, who was in Cleveland, Ohio, said in a statement that Nottage was a “dedicated parliamentarian” who was always prepared.

“He entered the political fray in the 1980s at a time when lesser men avoided the turmoil swirling in the political arena,” Ingraham said.

“He meant to be a reformer and he stood his course.”

He continued, “B.J.’s health has been in decline for a number of years and his passing was not unexpected.

“Still, for those of us of his generation, he was a young man with a vibrant spirit.

“His passing will leave a void for those who may have learned from his experiences.

“His record in public life provides exemplary reading for those who now follow in his footsteps. He died as he lived, a dedicated citizen, a Bahamian patriot and a nation builder.”

Nottage died on Wednesday evening at Cleveland Clinic in Florida. He was 71.

FML Group of Companies CEO Craig Flowers said Nottage was one of his closest confidants.

“I was privileged to have B.J. in my life,” Flowers said in an interview.

“I needed [his] support several times when I had challenges. I recall a very important part of my life in 1969 when I became the first black pilot for Northeast Airlines in New York.

“I was being interviewed by nine white men in Boston and there was a choice to be made as to whether or not I would become the first black pilot for Northeast.

“I went to that interview afraid. I was afraid because I thought that New York and Boston were not ready for a black pilot.

“I remember leaving and calling back and I spoke to a friend of mine, and Bernard took the phone and said to me, ‘They are not going to interview you for your ability to fly. They are going to interview you for what you are made of, character. Speak about yourself. Always speak about yourself.’

“It is moments like that [that I recall] when I think of B.J. I think most people in this country would say, ‘Well, Craig Flowers has been a very successful person.’ I can guarantee you that many of these things people speak of me accomplishing would not have happened if it had not been for a person by the name of Bernard Nottage.”

Flowers said he has lost “some part of me that I don’t know how I can replace”.

U.S. Charge d’ Affaires Lisa Johnson said Nottage “forged an even stronger international partnership between The Bahamas and the United States”.

“The United States government and the American people were saddened to hear of the passing of Dr. Bernard J. Nottage,” she said.

“Those who had the privilege of working with him appreciated his willingness to tackle some of the thorniest issues in our countries’ bilateral relationship and his ability to do so with warmth and kindness.”

Johnson said the U.S. Embassy greatly appreciated Nottage’s steadfast support.

Director of Labour Robert Farquharson said that Nottage made a difference in The Bahamas for so many Bahamians.

“Since my appointment as director of labor in September 2013, B.J., on many occasions, expressed his support for me and called on me many times seeking advice on matters involving industrial relations and dispute resolution,” he said.

“His family and my extended family are connected in many ways and as we as a nation grieve the loss of this statesman, I am confident that his life and his contribution to the growth and development of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas will forever be treasured.”