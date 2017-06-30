Sands quells missing money rumors

Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands yesterday quelled rumors about the disappearance of some $25 million from his ministry.

In a statement released yesterday evening, Sands said, “It should also be noted that in light of the recent rumors and allegations regarding National Health Insurance (NHI) Bahamas circulating in the local and social media, I wish to advise that the recent allegations surrounding ‘$25 million missing’ is a categorically false assertion.

“There are no persons being investigated in this regard.

“As the minister of health, I am personally committed to ensuring the successful and responsible rollout of NHI Bahamas and I ask for the support of my fellow Bahamians.

“Our focus will be on adjusting the thrust of NHI to add value to our existing system, while utilizing the expertise and capacity that is already present in the country.

“Please be assured that the government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas will continue to act in good faith and make decisions that are in the best interests of Bahamians as we move closer towards universal health coverage for our great country.

“Further, we will do so in an open and transparent manner.”

The minister said his ministry’s focus is currently on adjusting the thrust of NHI to add value to the existing system, while utilizing the expertise and capacity that is already present.

“We must make our healthcare system better, eliminate waste and improve outcomes,” he said.

“The government of The Bahamas remains committed to its successful implementation, to further ensure that all legal residents of and visitors to The Bahamas have access to modern and affordable healthcare services,” he added.

According to Sands, as was noted in a statement published yesterday by the NHI Secretariat, the program is currently undergoing a restructuring process with a view to improving its efficiency. During this time, a number of individuals who had been temporarily assigned to the NHI Secretariat to fill key roles as technocrats to the project have been returned to the National Insurance Board (NIB).

“Included in this list was Dr. Kevin Bowe, who served diligently under his secondment to the NHI Secretariat. I was advised that Dr. Bowe has elected to move on to the private sector,” he noted.

“I salute the many dedicated and hard-working officers who contributed tirelessly on the front line and in the corporate office to ensure that the groundwork for NHI was crafted at the highest level of technical expertise and professionalism.”

On Monday night, the NHI Secretariat announced that it was cutting jobs.

The workers were contracted for six months.

Sands said in some cases, workers were only on their third month, however, the secretariat gave them the required one-week notice.

On Tuesday, Sands said while it “pained” the government to cut the 21 customer service representatives from the NHI Secretariat, “it is difficult to rationalize an excess number of individuals being paid but not providing a benefit for the Bahamian public."