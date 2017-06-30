Christie defends spending in office

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie yesterday defended his administration against claims of misfeasance and its handling of the relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.

Christie said the Minnis administration will find the answers it seeks in its own files and maintained that his government did the “right thing” while in office.

During the recent budget debate in the House of Assembly and the Senate, multiple ministers highlighted cases of “fiscal mismanagement, questionable deals and financial irregularities” under the Christie administration.

Several ministers even called for members of the former government to be formally investigated.

“Sometimes people do not understand the inner workings of the Cabinet, and how you do not go in there with evil intentions,” said Christie, speaking as a guest on the Love 97 FM talk show “Issues of the Day” with host Wendall Jones.

“When this new government examines entirely their own files, they’re [going to] find the answers to all the questions in their closing.

“That is my view on it.”

The Christie administration was also criticized for awarding $8 million worth of hurricane cleanup contracts to a single vendor.

Though he did not point to that case specifically, Christie said the government, under the direction of former minister Shane Gibson, who was hurricane czar, worked hard to rein in spending.

“I’ll just say this: The Bahamas…when we’re hit by a hurricane force three or four as Matthew was, the Ministry of Works has not done a good job of establishing the volume of refuge that was created,” he said.

Christie noted that Hurricane Matthew created “incredible challenges”. He added that there was “compelling urgency to work hard” to address such challenges, particularly the removal of refuge, which he said created a fire hazard that could "wipe out a whole community".

“They’re [going to] find that when I created the czar under Shane Gibson, they will find all through the records a major effort on his part to distinguish between the normal rates that the Ministry of Works would have, which would pertain on a day-to-day basis, outside of a hurricane impact.

“…He (Gibson) kept on telling us, everybody has work, and a lot of work, and therefore the rates should be reduced.

“You will find strong efforts and successful efforts on the part of the political directorate on being able to rein costs in, and being able to do the right thing.”

During the budget debate, Minnis said the government awarded $8 million worth of hurricane clean-up contracts to a single contractor operating four companies, two of which were not registered.

The contracts, granted to companies owned by Johnathan Ash, accounted for more than 35 percent of the total figure expended on cleanup exercises in New Providence and nearly 30 percent of the $28,975,187 spent on cleanup exercises across the country, Minnis said.

The prime minister said, “...We have quite a bit of information, much of which is quite shocking, and we will pass this and other information on to the Office of the Auditor General.”