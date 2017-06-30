Prison officer pleads guilty to drug possession

A prison officer has lost his job and his freedom after he was caught with drugs intended for an inmate.

Logan Smith, 45, of Hampton Street, was today jailed for a year in prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge of drug possession with intent to supply.

If he fails to pay a $1,000 before his term expires, he will spend another six months on custody

Smith was busted with six ounces of marijuana when he reported for duty on June 28 and was paid $300.

Magistrate Jeanine Weech-Gomez said that Smith had breached the public's trust and that persons in positions of trust are held to a higher standard.