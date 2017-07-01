Man, 20, jailed for gun and drug possession

A 20-year-old man of Nassau Village was yesterday jailed for two years after pleading guilty to gun and drug possession charges.

Clarrington Moss was arrested on Wednesday after officers patrolling Samson Street stopped to search him because he was behaving in a suspicious manner.

Moss ran from the officers and threw a gun to the ground during the pursuit, according to the evidence.

Moss eventually surrendered and police retrieved the .45 pistol, with a serial number erased, and seven rounds of ammunition.

The officers also found 29 packets of marijuana in his pants pocket.

Moss pleaded guilty to charges of possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and drug possession with intent to supply at his arraignment before Magistrate Jeanine Weech-Gomez.

She sentenced him to two years for the gun, nine months for the ammunition and three months for the drugs. The sentences are to run concurrently.



