Maynard-Gibson releases heartfelt tribute to the late Dr. Bernard Nottage

In remembrance of the late Dr. Bernard Nottage, former Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson yesterday penned a heartfelt tribute to the life of her “loyal friend, colleague and mentor”.

“B.J. was an extraordinary human being and a very proud Bahamian patriot and nation builder, whose life exemplifies the Bahamian capacity to rise from humble beginnings to attain the highest heights – which is what he did in all of his fields of endeavor,” said Maynard-Gibson in a press statement.

“His parents imbued in him the qualities of discipline and hard work, which he carried with him throughout his life.

“They helped him to develop to the fullest potential his athletic and intellectual gifts.

“Can we imagine a Bahamian, in that era, being accepted to and graduating from Aberdeen University, one of the world’s oldest and prestigious universities, to study medicine?

“He was a gifted physician, specializing in obstetrics and gynecology.

“Many of his patients (myself included), colleagues, and nurses can speak of his passion for his profession.

“As an obstetrician, carrying and delivering a healthy baby was a team effort and one into which he put his heart and soul for each patient.

“He encouraged fathers to attend childbirth classes and the birth of their children – this was a breakthrough for Bahamian men.

“His standard was excellence; nothing else would do.

“Before he became involved in front line politics, while practicing medicine, he led many initiatives that helped people and changed the Bahamian landscape.

“The Bahamas Amateur Athletic Association and the Bahamas Family Planning Association are two such initiatives.

“In these, and others, he pursued a transformative vision and heavily invested his time and resources.”

Maynard-Gibson pointed to Nottage’s partnership with the late Charles Maynard to form the Coalition of Democratic Reform, of which he became the leader.

“Their platform should be mandatory reading in all political science classes,” she noted.

She highlighted Nottage’s extensive work as minister of consumer affairs, minister of national insurance, minister of health, minister of education and minister of national security.

“As a Cabinet colleague he always cared about how initiatives would transform lives,” Maynard-Gibson said.

“B.J. was a loyal friend and colleague and a mentor.

“He always made time for people.

“Many people have spoken about how he enriched their lives, materially and otherwise.

“My conversations with B.J. led me to recognize that more than anything else he valued family.

“He was a family man.

“He loved Portia, his wife, who totally loved and supported him and made sure that he was comfortable at home.

“He loved his family and treasured their rich contribution to every realm of Bahamian life, including the arts, and they in turn loved him deeply.

“My husband Max, and my entire family, join me in extending deepest condolences to Portia; his siblings Kendal, Sandra and Philip; his son Brian and his entire family.

“May the soul of this great Bahamian man rest in peace.”

Nottage, 71, died Wednesday evening in a Florida hospital.

He was surrounded by his wife, Portia, children, daughter-in-law, several close family and friends and his bodyguard when he took his last breath at 6:31 p.m., a family representative said.



