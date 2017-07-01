Prison guard is jailed

A veteran prison officer lost his job and his freedom yesterday after admitting that he intended to smuggle six ounces of marijuana to an inmate.

Principal Officer Logan Smith, 45, was arrested after his superiors found the drugs on him during a search when he reported for duty on June 28.

Now Smith, an officer of 24 years, has joined the inmate, who reportedly paid him $300 or $50 an ounce, behind bars, as he was sentenced to one year in prison.

He will spend an additional six months in custody if he fails to pay a $1,000 fine before completing the one-year sentence.

Smith pleaded guilty to a charge of marijuana possession with intent to supply at his arraignment before Magistrate Jeanine Weech-Gomez.

According to prosecutor ASP Clifford Daxon, police officers found items for packaging drugs when they searched his home at Hampton Street, off Montrose Avenue.

The officers also found $1,285 that was seized as the proceeds of crime. However, the magistrate only seized $300, as the remaining $985 came from an asue, according to Smith and his pastor, who was also in court.

Addressing Smith, the magistrate asked, “You know what you did was stupid, right?”

Smith replied, “I realize that. I learned a lesson, a really mind-blowing lesson. While I was sitting in the Elizabeth Estates Police Station, I felt like Jonah or one of the prophets of old; God is really trying to get my attention.”

The magistrate asked Smith how long he had been an officer. When he replied 24 years, she said, “And you risked that for $300? My brother, things can’t be that bad.”

Weech-Gomez told Smith that she had no choice but to send him to prison for abusing the public’s trust.

She said, “If you had been the ordinary John Brown off the street, I might have been able to dismiss this, but persons in your position are judged at a higher standard.”



