Anthony Newbold steps down as Bahamas Press Club president; Anthony Capron voted in

Veteran journalist Anthony Capron has taken the gavel and is now president of The Bahamas Press Club 2014. Capron was unanimously voted in, succeeding Anthony A. Newbold, who led the organization for almost three years.

Newbold officially stepped down as president during the press club’s annual general meeting held at the British Colonial Hilton on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. He relinquished the post following his appointment as press secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister on May 18, so as to avoid any conflict of interest.

Mr. Newbold thanked the executives and members for their support since the re-establishment of The Press Club in 2014. He also pledged his continued support to the further growth of the organization and encouraged members of the mass media to join.

He also encouraged media professionals to submit their work for judging in the Press Club Media Awards scheduled for November 18. Details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Incoming President Anthony Capron thanked outgoing president Newbold for his dedicated service over the past three years and pledged to work for the growth of The Press Club.