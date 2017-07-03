Man on bail murdered

A man who was on bail for murder was shot dead on Nassau Street on Friday night.

According to police, shortly after 10 p.m. police received a report that a man had been shot near Meadow Street.

Officers responding to the scene met the lifeless body of a man on the ground.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Family members have identified the victim as Valentino Ferguson.

Carjackings

Police are also investigating two separate armed robberies that occurred on Friday.

In the first incident, around 4 p.m., a woman was sitting in her black 2007 Toyota Passo vehicle license plate number AD7279 on Dennis Court off Sea Breeze Lane, when three males armed with handguns approached and robbed her of her cell phone and purse.

The assailants then sped off in the woman’s vehicle.

In the second incident, around 11:30 p.m., a man along with a female friend were sitting in his dark colored Honda vehicle on Yamacraw Beach, when two men armed with handguns approached in a silver Honda Accord and robbed him of his vehicle before speeding off.

Investigations are ongoing.



