Fyre Festival CEO arrested

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York has confirmed that CEO of Fyre Media and one of the organizers of the catastrophe that was Fyre Festival, William “Billy” McFarland, was arrested and charged with wire fraud on Friday.

In a statement, the attorney’s office said, “Joon H. Kim, the acting United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, and William F. Sweeney Jr., assistant director-in-charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), announced today the unsealing of a criminal complaint charging William McFarland with wire fraud, in connection with a scheme to defraud investors in a company controlled by McFarland, Fyre Media LLC (Fyre Media), as well as a related entity responsible for organizing a music festival set to take place in The Bahamas (the Fyre Festival),” the statement said.

“McFarland was arrested today in New York, New York, and is expected to be presented before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin N. Fox tomorrow (Saturday).”

Acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Joon Kim said, “As alleged, William McFarland promised a 'life changing' music festival but in actuality delivered a disaster.

“McFarland allegedly presented fake documents to induce investors to put over a million dollars into his company and the fiasco called the Fyre Festival.

“Thanks to the investigative efforts of the FBI, McFarland will now have to answer for his crimes.”

The statement said from in or about 2016 through in or about May 2017, McFarland perpetrated a scheme to defraud, inducing at least two individuals to invest approximately $1.2 million dollars in Fyre Media and an associated entity based on misrepresentations about Fyre Media’s revenue and income.

“In order to procure these investments, McFarland provided materially false information,” it said.

“For example, McFarland told investors that Fyre Media earned millions of dollars of revenue from thousands of artist bookings from at least July 2016 until April 2017.

“In reality, during that approximate time period, Fyre Media earned less than $60,000 in revenue from approximately 60 artist bookings.

“In addition, McFarland provided at least one investor an altered stock ownership statement in an effort to make it appear that McFarland could personally guarantee the investment.

“Specifically, McFarland provided an altered brokerage statement that purported to show that he owned shares of a specific stock worth over $2.5 million, when in reality he owned shares of that stock valued at less than $1,500.”

Hundreds of tourists expecting to participate in a “once in a lifetime musical experience on the islands of the Exumas” claimed they lost hundreds, and in some cases, thousands of dollars after the concert was ‘postponed’ at the last minute, and they were forced to deal with subpar accommodations.

The festival was put on by McFarland and Ja Rule, who together launched Fyre Media in 2015.

Back in April while the festival was going on, the team posted a statement on its website confirming that the event was postponed, but no new date was announced.

“Due to circumstances out of our control, the physical infrastructure was not in place on time and we are unable to fulfill on that vision safely and enjoyably for our guests,” the statement read.

“At this time, we are working tirelessly to get flights scheduled and get everyone off of Great Exuma and home safely as quickly as we can.

“We ask that guests currently on island do not make their own arrangements to get to the airport as we are coordinating those plans.

“We are working to place everyone on complimentary charters back to Miami..."

The statement did not say whether the guests would get refunds, but according to some of the guests who took their frustration to Twitter, they were asked to sign a blank piece of paper and were assured that they would be refunded as soon as possible.

Travel packages were priced up to $250,000.

Day passes were $450.

Transportation, a luxury villa, the complete concert experience and food were expected to be included in the package.

Despite this, when guests arrived in Exuma, they claim they were forced to stay in disaster relief tents and were served cheese sandwiches with salad.

They alleged that staff on the ground were clueless.

Though the event was advertised on the company’s social media pages and by celebrity models, none of the artists expected to perform on the first day had announced that they would be there.