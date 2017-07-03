Mitchell calls for October PLP convention

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Senator Fred Mitchell said the party should hold a “full-blown convention” in the third week of October.

“The [PLP’s] constitution says that there is supposed to be a convention every year, the third week in October,” Mitchell said during a PLP branch meeting in South Eleuthera last week.

“It is my advice, and I think that is what we are shooting for, that there will be a convention this year, the third week in October.

“I don’t think it needs to be [as] people are saying, a one-day convention or a special convention. I think it needs to be a full-blown affair, like it used to be done in the old days.”

PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts said yesterday that no official date has been recommended to the party yet.

When asked about Mitchell’s recommendation, Roberts said, “Mitchell is a senior member of the party and I’m sure he will take the steps to make it more than a suggestion.”

According to the PLP’s constitution, “There shall be a general meeting of the party every year in the month of either October or November, or as is otherwise determined by the National General Council.”

In his call for a yearly convention, Mitchell said that churches and political parties “are in the same business”.

“We are selling the future,” he said.

“The church comes to you and says you do good, you get to heaven in the future. A political party says you support me, we win and we do good for you in the future.”

Each year, churches have some national gathering where everybody comes together, Mitchell said.

“So what do we (PLP) have?” he asked.

“We have branch meetings. We come together and we discuss the local matters.

“Every year there ought to be a convention where everybody comes, from north to south, and we get to discuss what’s happening in Inagua. You tell me what’s happening in Eleuthera. I tell you what’s happening in Grand Bahama and then we go back and we spread the news.

“That’s how it works. That is how it should work. That makes the whole body stronger.

“That’s the kind of model that I will be seeking to advocate going forward.

“I think that it is too easy when you are in government to forget about the mechanism that actually drives you to government, which is the political party.”

The PLP last held a convention in January 2017, months before the May 10 general election.

The convention before that was in 2009.

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis, who has said that he will run for leader of the party, indicated that he welcomes all challengers.

Davis said the party must be reformed.

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie admonished PLPs ahead of its planned November 2016 convention, that a leadership challenge was not in the best interest of the country at the time.

The convention was then postponed to January 2017 because of the devastation caused by Hurricane Matthew.

Christie would handily defeat his only challenger, then Fort Charlotte candidate Alfred Sears.

But Christie would later resign as leader after the party suffered a brutal defeat in the general election.

Roberts has indicated that he will not seek re-election as chairman of the party. Former Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe has said that he will run for that post.