PLP conducting loss assessment

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Senator Fred Mitchell revealed that a Jamaican political strategy expert is in The Bahamas to analyze and report on why the PLP lost the May 10 general election.

“A report will be provided to the political committee of the party to say this is what the people in the country have said as a result of the out-turn of the election,” said Mitchell at a PLP branch meeting in South Eleuthera recently.

The Guardian understands the intention of the political strategy expert is to canvass every constituency if possible.

“Here is what we think you need to do next. The results of that have to be shared nationwide.

“I think the leadership council ought to engage in a tour from north to south so that you have a listening tour of what is actually going on and you have appropriate feedback.”

The PLP suffered a wholesale and brutal defeat at the polls on May 10, winning only four of the 39 seats in the House of Assembly.

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie, who held his seat for 40 consecutive years, lost to the FNM’s Reece Chipman.

The FNM won every seat in Grand Bahama and most of New Providence and the Family Islands.

Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper said last week that there is no need to “hire expensive foreign consultants to tell us what we know already”.

He said the party lost because it “protected the interest of the party over the interest of the nation”, and urged party members to make a “sincere and humble apology and repentance” to its supporters and the country.

Pointing to the party’s loss in 2007, Mitchell said the leadership commissioned a report be done analyzing what went wrong.

“There was a report called the Greenberg Report, which was done in 2007 when we lost the election,” Mitchell said.

“That report said the PLP won only these two demographics in 2007: the age group 65 and older and that group with a high school education or less.

“Those are the only two demographics we won in 2007.”

“They said in a country which is becoming wealthier and more educated, if the PLP does not resolve that problem, it’s headed to the graveyard.”