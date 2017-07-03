Roberts blasts FNM’s first 40 days

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts accused Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis of backtracking on many of his campaign promises, raising unemployment and offering no new legislation since coming to office May 10.

“It has been 40 days since the FNM assumed office, and for a group who was so critical of the PLP’s governance, it is inexcusable that the Minnis crew could not table one single bill in Parliament in 40 days and took a 10-week vacation break,” Roberts said, referring to the House of Assembly’s adjournment until September 13.

“No new crime-fighting strategies; no new immigration policies; no energy reform policies; no strategy for growing the economy and creating jobs.

“While many more jobs must be created in this economy, the Minnis government is busy raising the unemployment rate; engaging in witch hunts to satisfy their rabid political base; and backtracking, walking back and back peddling.”

Minister of State for the Public Service and National Insurance Brensil Rolle revealed last week that the government will not renew the contracts of 21 employees at the National Insurance Board (NIB).

The National Health Insurance (NHI) Secretariat also announced that it is cutting 21 contract workers.

On the issue of Baha Mar, Roberts said the Christie administration did not offer 500 citizenship applications in exchange for Baha Mar investment from the Chinese.

He added that the former government did not give away land in Andros to the Chinese.

“The Baha Mar heads of agreement was not corrupt as Minnis claimed,” Roberts said in his speech at a recent church service in Fox Hill.

“Dr. Minnis will not nationalize Baha Mar and give it to [former Baha Mar developer] Sarkis Izmirlian after all, because he finally realizes that the government did not own it in the first place.”

Izmirlian has urged the Minnis administration to place a moratorium on the completion of the Baha Mar sale and other related transactions, so that the government and the public can thoroughly “assess the extent of the toxicity of these arrangements to our country and how the best interests of Bahamians can be met”.

However, Minnis has indicated that he will not interfere with Baha Mar.