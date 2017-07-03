Govt boards being populated

Former Minister of National Security Tommy Turnquest is expected to be named chairman of Bahamasair, The Nassau Guardian can confirm.

The former Free National Movement (FNM) leader will be among those named in the government’s appointment of statuary boards and committees.

The Nassau Guardian can confirm that the following appointments are expected to be made: Long Island MP Adrian Gibson, chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation; Carl Culmer, chairman of Aliv; and Managing Director of RoyalStar Assurance Anton Saunders, chairman of the National Insurance Board.

Patrick Ward will be named chairman of the Bahamas Mortgage Corporation; Bahamas Institute of Charted Accountants President Darnell Osborne, chairman of Bahamas Power and Light; former Governor of the Central Bank Julian Francis, chairman of the Securities Commission of The Bahamas; and North Eleuthera MP Ricky Mackey, chairman of Nassau Flight Services.

Managing Director of BAF Financial Julian Rolle is expected to be named chairman of the Public Hospitals Authority.

The Guardian understands that the full list of names will be gazetted on Tuesday.

The government has already announced the appointments of Wayne Aranha as chairman of Bank of The Bahamas and Anthony Allen as deputy chairman.

FNM Chairman Sidney Collie said yesterday that there are 108 boards, including 32 statutory boards.

Collie said over 6,200 people expressed interest in being on the boards.

“There is an ad hoc committee, which I am a member of, that has been working feverishly over the last four weeks to try to populate the boards, the committees and the advisory councils,” he said, adding that the recommendations are forwarded to Cabinet for approval.

“I have been inundated with calls from all over the country by Bahamians who have expressed interest in serving on these statutory boards, committees and advisory councils. I just want to assure them that the government is working as fast as possible to get them published.”