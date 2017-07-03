DPM: More to be revealed

Despite former Prime Minister Perry Christie’s belief that his administration did the right thing while in office, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said he is sure more revelations about how taxpayer dollars were spent will be made in the coming weeks.

“I think there is a lot that the Bahamian people need to know, and I’m sure that in the next couple of weeks a lot will be revealed,” Turnquest told reporters at a Central Bank of The Bahamas function on Friday evening.

“As we said during the budget debate, every day there is something new that is coming across our desks.

“All I can say at this stage that we continue to do our work, we continue to reveal various issues that we will put before the Bahamian people, and like I said, just stay tuned.”

On Thursday, Christie defended his administration against claims of misfeasance and its handling of the relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.

Responding to Christie’s claims that the Minnis administration will find the answers it seeks, Turnquest said, “All I can say is we will go where the evidence leads us.

“I think that the prime minister (Dr. Hubert Minnis) has been very clear in his intent and we will hold those who are found to be accountable, accountable if the evidence leads us in that direction.”

During the recent budget debate in the House of Assembly and the Senate, multiple ministers highlighted cases of “fiscal mismanagement, questionable deals and financial irregularities” under the Christie administration.

Several ministers even called for members of the former government to be formally investigated.

Back in May, the government announced that forensic audits would be conducted on the Urban Renewal Department, Bank of The Bahamas and the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI), which were all hugely controversial under the previous administration.

Cabinet also decided that all ministers would conduct audits within their respective ministries (including departments and agencies funded by the public purse) of people hired on contract, their job titles/positions, salaries and periods of contracts.

Turnquest said while no forensic audits have begun, various government agencies are currently being reviewed.

“We haven’t started forensic audits,” he said.

“We’ve started reviews, and so we are looking at contracts; we are looking at actions that have been taken over the last couple months in particular, but over the last five years to make sure again that the Bahamian people got value for the money that was spent.”

While a guest on the Love 97 FM talk show “Issues of the Day” with host Wendall Jones last week, Christie said, “Sometimes people do not understand the inner workings of the Cabinet, and how you do not go in there with evil intentions.

“When this new government examines entirely their own files, they’re [going to] find the answers to all the questions in their closing.

“That is my view on it.”

The Christie administration was also criticized for awarding $8 million worth of hurricane cleanup contracts to a single vendor.

Though he did not point to that case specifically, Christie said the government, under the direction of former Minister Shane Gibson, who was hurricane czar, worked hard to rein in spending.

“I’ll just say this: The Bahamas … when we’re hit by a hurricane force three or four as Matthew was, the Ministry of Works has not done a good job of establishing the volume of refuge that was created,” he said.

Christie noted that Hurricane Matthew created “incredible challenges”. He added that there was “compelling urgency to work hard” to address such challenges, particularly the removal of refuge, which he said created a fire hazard that could "wipe out a whole community".

“They’re [going to] find that when I created the czar under Shane Gibson, they will find all through the records a major effort on his part to distinguish between the normal rates that the Ministry of Works would have, which would pertain on a day-to-day basis outside of a hurricane impact.

“… He (Gibson) kept on telling us, everybody has work, and a lot of work, and therefore the rates should be reduced.

“You will find strong efforts and successful efforts on the part of the political directorate on being able to rein costs in, and being able to do the right thing.”