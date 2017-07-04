Local psychiatrist enables individual and community transformation through ‘The Family’

Renowned Bahamian psychiatrist Dr. David Allen is one step closer to achieving his goal of identifying and healing the root causes of Bahamian social ills through a dedicated and transformational program of research, thanks to a grant from the Templeton World Charity Foundation (TWCF).

Accompanied by his wife, Dr. Victoria Allen, David Allen celebrated the expansion and continuation of “The Family: People Helping People”, surrounded by more than 40 members of his free, community-based therapy group program at a celebration brunch held at the New Providence Community Centre (NPCC) on Blake Road.

Dr. Allen will be able to continue working with “The Family”, and conducting research with his peers around the world. He aims for publication of the findings in international peer-reviewed articles.

A recent article in The Miami Herald “The Secret in Paradise: Violence in the Caribbean” published in May 17, 2017, recognized Dr. Allen’s work on crime, which is enabled by the Templeton grant. According to Allen, “Crime is a public health problem. Public health means it cannot be solved just by law enforcement.”

The Family community group therapy program promotes resocialization by cultivating anger management and conflict resolution, increasing self-esteem, gratitude, contentment and forgiveness, while decreasing shame, depression, revenge, and abusive relationships.

Although The Family has broadened its reach, providing more than 24 free group therapy sessions for more than 500 adults and adolescents throughout New Providence, Dr. Allen has his eye on doubling that number to 1,000 persons per week. New groups are already expanding in additional areas of the island, including Fox Hill, Grants Town, the crisis center, Elizabeth Estates and Holy Trinity Church in Stapledon Gardens.

Based on his studies, Allen believes rehabilitating young offenders is a key element when it comes to curbing the country's escalating social ills. In that same vein, the psychiatrist said that The Family’s major push this year is to reach out to adolescents who have been involved in minor crimes.

“I am very concerned about the violent crime problem because The Family groups are the place where many of the victims of crime come for support and do their grief work,” explained Dr. Allen. “Each victim is connected to 50 to 100 other persons, so you can see that the country has become traumatized. The Family is the place where victims and their families come for solace and the healing of their pain.

“We are working with the courts and probation offices with a carrot and stick approach. If we can get these kids in our program, they will be released from their court charges and can continue in school. We have just graduated about 30 of these young men and our follow-up shows they are doing well.

“Also, we have added a literary component to the program, which is being done by a volunteer teacher from the Windsor School, Ms. Jamie Benjamin, who has connected with the kids and improved their GPAs,” said Dr. Allen.

Most importantly, validation for The Family comes abundantly from those who have benefited from the program. Lavita Thurston, Kendric Kemp and William Lunn said they would be lost in life without The Family.

Thurston was devastated when her 21-year-old daughter, a murder victim, died in her arms two years ago. For her The Family was a place where she gained new brothers and sisters who understood her pain.

“It is a place where we can go to cry, shout and vent,” she said. “It is a place where we can be us.”

For Kemp, who had failed at numerous suicide attempts and found himself living in a cemetery, The Family was a place where he found love and gained a new appreciation for himself.

“For the first time I had people tell me that they love me,” he said. “My own mother never told me that she loved me. There is not a day that goes by that I don’t thank God for The Family. My heroes are right here with this family. In 2017, I see myself as a new person. I want to be a leader and I want to help other people.”

Lunn said The Family gave him life.

“Before The Family, I had no soul,” he said. “I tried to kill myself, but somehow I wouldn’t die. When I joined The Family, I felt a relief and like I could be real. For the first time in my life, I felt safe and connected.”

Dr. Andrew Serazin, president of the Templeton World Charity Foundation, said the reasons behind the keen interest in, and support for partnering with Dr. Allen are three-fold: project effectiveness, leadership and sustainability.

“The Family is everything we look for in a project,” said the TWCF president. “It is based on proven research, it has the potential for scale, and we hope it is sustainable into the future. The Bahamian people were very important to Sir John Templeton.” Dr. Serazin added, “That’s why we are going to continue doing good work here in the future.”

Founded 21 years ago, the foundation serves as a philanthropic catalyst for discoveries relating to what scientists and philosophers call the ‘big questions’ of human purpose and ultimate reality. In the past five years, the foundation has supported projects in over 30 countries with grants totaling more than $130 million. The vision was derived from Sir John’s optimism about the possibility of acquiring “new spiritual information” and from his commitment to rigorous, scientific research and related scholarship.

For more information on The Family, call (242) 698-0155; (242) 424-3148 or email: thefamilyphp@gmail.com.