Two hundred college students to participate in summer job program

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama — Hundreds of college students were urged to “dream big” by Minister of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson on Friday, the eve of starting their four-week summer job program sponsored by the government.

"I am so pleased that the government of The Bahamas has seen fit to continue with this summer job program, which gives an opportunity to so many young people."

He urged the 200 students to take advantage of the opportunity presented to them and noted that an additional 500 young people will be employed in the second phase of the program.

Thanking all of the private sector companies in Freeport that are participating in the program and will take approximately 80 percent of the students who have all been interviewed and screened, he said: "You really ought to take advantage of this opportunity that you have. It is a privilege that you have, because I have to tell you, there were many, many students who applied and not all those students who applied were given spots.

"Dream big and don't let anybody discourage your dream," he told them. Giving pointers, the minister added, arrive early and leave late, ask questions, ask how you can help, dress appropriately, and be thankful and grateful for the opportunity.

In closing, he said the government is spending a lot of money to give them the opportunity to work and he knows all the students will make them proud.

The students were given their job assignment packages to report to work Monday, July 3, 2017.