Dancers excel at competition

The weekend following their annual recitals this past June 10 and 11, seven dance company members from the local dance school Just Dance Bahamas, under the direction of Nonny Price, traveled to Galveston, Texas to compete in the StarQuest International World Dance Finals.

The seven dancers attended master dance classes as well that were also part of the competition.

To start off the week, each of the seven dancers competed a solo routine. First to hit the competition stage were the soloists competing in the senior age group. Charlotte Nevins, 16, performed a jazz-style routine to “Paint It Black” by Ciara. She received a platinum medal (highest possible medal achievement) and came in second place overall. She was crowned Miss StarQuest Emerging Artist, receiving several gift certificates and bonus awards.

Daniella Macre, 15, performed a jazz-style routine to “Trouble” by Taylor Swift. She also received a platinum medal and was awarded a Judges’ Special Award, calling her a “dance floor diva” for the way she commanded the stage. Daniella was the sixth place overall highest-scoring soloist and was named first runner-up to Miss StarQuest Emerging Artist.

Caroline Knowles, 16, performed a tap-style routine to “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner and received a high gold medal and a costume award.

Later on the same day, the teenage group soloists hit the stage. Christa Russell, 14, performed a tap-style routine to an acappella version of “I Feel Good” by Bobby McFerrin and received a platinum medal. Christa was the first place overall scoring soloist and was crowned Teen Miss StarQuest Emerging Artist. She was also granted a $20,000 scholarship from AMDA for college, and was recognized by one of the master teachers with gift certificates to attend free classes at the Broadway Dance Center in New York.

Stemarciae Bain, 12, performed a jazz-style routine to “Live And Let Die” by Paul McCartney. She also received a platinum medal and a Judges’ Special Award, calling her a “power house”. She came in second place overall and was named first runner-up to Teen Miss StarQuest Emerging Artist. Stemarciae was also recognized by one of the master teachers with a special award for her performance in class.

Beth Macre, 12, performed a tap-style solo to “Shake The Room” by Gamu. She received a platinum medal and placed ninth overall. Michal Nachmany, 13, performed a solo in the open category to “Bla Bla Bla Cha Cha Cha” by Petty Booka and received a high gold medal.

The dancers next completed their group jazz, tap and hip hop-style routines. The group routines all received platinum medals and placed in the top 10 overall with “Under Pressure” by David Bowie and Freddy Mercury (Tap) in eighth; “Pon De Replay” by Rhianna (Hip hop) in fourth, also earning a Judges’ Special Award for their “amazing team work” and “Hey Lion” by Sofi Tucker (Jazz) in the first place overall position, earning them a spot to compete in the final dance-off in which they came in second place.

A trio performed by Charlotte, Daniella and Stemarciae to “I Lived” by One Republic competed in the open category in the teenage group. The trio received a platinum medal and came in fifth place overall.

A lyrical style duet performed by Charlotte and Daniella to “Rise Up” by Andra Day in the senior age group received a platinum medal and a Judges’ Special Award recognizing their “amazing technique”. Charlotte and Daniella came in second place overall. A tap-style duet performed by Caroline and Christa to “The Devil Went Down To Georgia” by The Charlie Daniels Band received a platinum medal, a costume award and came in first place overall in the senior age group duo/trio category.

• Just Dance Bahamas will be holding new student registrations and auditions on August 2 and 20. For more information send an email to justdancebahamas@gmail.com, or visit their Facebook page (Just Dance Bahamas Ltd.).