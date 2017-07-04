Date:
Family charged in GB cocaine seizure

ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Jul 04, 2017

A family of six has been charged in connection with a $4 million cocaine seizure.

Arthur Stubbs Sr., 44, Arthur Stubbs Jr., 22, twin sisters Naomi and Ruth Woodside, 53, Silia Woodside, 25, and Helena Stubbs, 41, all of West End, Grand Bahama, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes on a single charge of drug possession with intent to supply, concerning the seizure of 424 pounds of cocaine on June 26.

The defendants all pleaded not guilty and have been remanded to prison as the charge is not bailable in the lower court.

Nonetheless, attorney Carlson Shurland asked the court to consider bail for the twins, whom he said required a special diet because they are hypertensive.

Shurland said that Naomi is also diabetic and had to be rushed to hospital on Sunday night.

Forbes told Shurland that only the Supreme Court had the discretion to grant bail.

The defendants are scheduled to return to court on October 12 for the start of their trial.

 

 

 

 

