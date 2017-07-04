Old folks’ home residents facing power cut over unpaid bill

Dozens of residents at the Good Samaritan Senior Citizen’s Home may have to live without water and power in the near future, as the owner of the home, Rev. Dr. Kendal Capron, admitted yesterday that he is clueless as to how he will pay a $7,000 electricity bill.

Capron told The Nassau Guardian he knew nothing about the bill that is currently in his name at Bahamas Power and Light (BPL), as a $20,000 bill was reportedly just recently settled with the company.

BPL officials had no comment when contacted about the matter.

The Yellow Elder home houses some 40 residents, many of whom are faced with health challenges and need electricity for their upkeep.

After making a public cry for civilians to assist residents with their bills, Capron asked that BPL officials be more understanding considering his line of work.

“...There is always a way out,” Capron said.

“I depend on God for everything.

“Let me assure you I didn’t do this on my own.

“This is something that God put here and He has to provide for these people and not me.

“If I have to take on everything that goes on here I’ll have a heart attack and I’ll be dead in no time.

“I have to stride easy...”

The property’s water runs on electricity.

Following the passage of Hurricane Matthew last October, the home was without power for nearly two weeks.

Residents were forced to live in subpar conditions.

During an interview with The Nassau Guardian when the home was without current in the aftermath of Matthew last year, day caregiver Theresa Bastian said, “They cannot survive without the current.

“They cannot survive without water.

“We need water to clean them, water to sanitize them, to cook and things like that.

“We are doing the best we can without the light, but we need help.”

Since then, the home has received some help but is still in great need of financial assistance.

Capron is calling for BPL to have mercy on them and for civilians to assist with their fees.

“I need as much help as I can get,” he said.

“I really need help.

“The Good Samaritan Home and Mr. and Mrs. Capron is the only home in this city that would take in anyone who walks through this door for free and will not turn anybody away.

“We would want people to help us.

“We need a lot of help.

“We need the help.”

Capron said he does not think BPL’s threat to cut the home’s power has anything to do with politics, but he said the threats always come right before the government issues the home its grant, which is supposed to be given this month.

“We end up having to put all of the money on the electricity just so power doesn’t cut off,” he said.

Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister, who is responsible for BPL, said he was not personally aware of the situation, but asked that Capron reach out to him personally.