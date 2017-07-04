Mitchell: PLP should maintain ‘message discipline’

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) shouldn’t share its internal “cut and thrust” with the public, suggested PLP Senator Fred Mitchell yesterday.

Though he did not point specifically to recent comments made by Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper on the party’s May 10 defeat, Mitchell said, “It is important for all of the contending voices, so to speak, to lend to the enterprise of trying to get the PLP re-elected to office and I am committed to that more than anything else.

“I think message discipline is very important.

“I think that while you don’t want to keep the public in the dark about what it is you are doing as a party, I think the internal cut and thrust of what we should and shouldn’t do, say and shouldn’t say, is important to share amongst ourselves.

“And that dynamic, I think, will produce a very powerful organization and one which is equipped to run the country again.”

Last week, in a frank and scathing speech before the PLP’s National Progressive Institute, Cooper charged that the party lost the 2017 general election because it “protected the interest of the party over the interest of the nation”, and urged party members to make a “sincere and humble apology and repentance” to its supporters and the country.

Cooper said the party was “out of touch” and “not transparent or accountable” enough in the lead up to the election.

He also added that there is no need to “hire expensive foreign consultants to tell us what we know already”.

During a recent branch meeting in South Eleuthera, Mitchell revealed that a Jamaican political strategy expert is in The Bahamas to analyze and report on why the PLP lost the general election.

He also made a call for the party to hold a “full-blown convention” in the third week of October.

When asked whether he intends to vie for leadership at the party’s next convention, Mitchell said, “I have said when there is a vacancy it’s something that I would certainly consider.

“That, of course, has changed to some extent because the voters rejected me in the polls in this last election, and it’s my feeling that...the leadership of the party should be the same as the leader of the institution of the opposition under the constitutional procedures.

“So, there may be other party offices which might be available, but I think the top spot is really for a member of Parliament, so I didn’t want to get into that argument.”