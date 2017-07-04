Munroe: LPIA tenant settlement had confidentiality clause

Attorney Wayne Munroe said yesterday that aspects of Pat Mortimer’s agreement with the Nassau Airport Development (NAD) Company should not have been made public due to a confidentiality clause.

Munroe, QC, represents Mortimer, the airport tenant at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) who Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar said in the House of Assembly used “well-known connections” to avoid paying rent for five years.

“Part of his address related to confidential matters that are subject to a confidentiality clause,” Munroe said when called for comment.

“The FNM government, through the attorney general, says that they agree with the judgment of Justice Indra Charles in the Save The Bays [former Marathon MP] Jerome Fitzgerald case.

“It is arguable that, that communication, insofar as it related to confidential material, ought not to have been disclosed in Parliament for legal reasons.”

In August 2016, Justice Charles ruled that Fitzgerald, then minister of education and Marathon MP, breached the constitutional right to privacy of members of the environmental group Save The Bays (STB) when he disclosed their private emails and financial details in Parliament.

Justice Charles said Fitzgerald’s disclosure of STB’s private information in Parliament, which he claimed he got from his “political garbage can”, was a “deliberate act made to avoid scrutiny by purporting to hide behind the cloak of parliamentary privilege”.

The Christie administration filed an appeal on the matter, but that appeal was withdrawn last week.

Munroe said D’Aguilar should not make “assertions about a private citizen, a private company who doesn’t have membership in the House of Assembly to dispute what he says”.

He claimed Mortimer was “being charged close to four times more than anybody else” at LPIA.

“They (NAD) said the rent would be 38 percent of the gross sales, not gross profit, because they claimed there would be four million passengers through the airport,” he said.

“That never happened. Everybody else was paying 10 percent of their gross sales. She complained and they got into protracted negotiations, and it was agreed verbally that she would pay 10 percent.

“She always paid the 10 percent. So these arrears are based on them continuing to wrongly calculate it at 38 percent.”

Munroe said Mortimer obtained all of her contracts under the Free National Movement.

During his contribution to the budget debate in the House of Assembly last month, D’Aguilar said the board of NAD was summarily dismissed for writing off $1.2 million in debt from a politically connected tenant at LPIA.

He did not name Mortimer in the House. He said the tenant operated five stores at the airport and did not pay rent for any of the stores for five years.

However, former NAD Chairman Anthony McKinney said D’Aguilar “misrepresented and mischaracterized” the board’s actions.

As it relates to Mortimer, McKinney said the board had carried out all “proper due diligence of the account to do what was done”.