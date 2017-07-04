New BPL board to issue RFPs

Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister said yesterday the new board at Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) will issue a request for proposals (RFPs) in an effort to find new ways to generate energy to “help to keep the lights on” for Bahamians this summer and throughout the year.

Bannister said he was “disappointed” that the power company has already had recurring outages this summer.

“We expect that the board is going to issue an RFP and any number of companies who have shown interest in that RFP will be for alternative means of generating energy,” he said.

“A number of people have come forward with LPG (liquified petroleum gas) proposals…highly qualified companies.

“Several others have come forward with solar proposals and there are a number of others that have come forward with proposals in relation to waste-to-energy to use our garbage to convert the energy.

“All of them will have to be considered and we’ll see who can generate the capacity we need, and who can offer us energy at the lowest possible price.”

Bannister said the board, which will be named this week, will have its hands full at the company, but issues concerning consistent electricity remain at the top of the list.

“Obviously, it is very important for them to be able to get right on top of that issue,” he said.

“There are some issues within BPL itself that require their attention.

“There’s an ongoing audit, money that belongs to the Bahamian people that is missing that has to be returned, and there are people who will face consequences in relation to those actions.

“But there are also any number of things that are going on in BPL that they have to deal with.

“So their hands will be quite full and they are a group that is very, very competent.

“They are highly respected Bahamians who I’m sure are going to do a great job.”

Back in May, police launched an investigation into the alleged theft of “a large amount of money” from BPL.

Police did not confirm the amount, but sources close to BPL claim the theft exceeded more than $1 million and may have occurred during the payments to various BPL vendors.

Bannister did not give an update on the investigation.

“I can’t tell you,” he said.

“There’s a highly respected accounting firm in there. They’re doing an audit. When the results are available they’re not going to be hidden. They’re going to be released.”

Immediately following the 2017 general election, Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest said the new government will look into secret negotiations between New Fortress Energy and the former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) government for a liquified natural gas power facility to be built near the existing power generation plant at Clifton Pier.

He added that any deal that may have been struck by the former government before the general election will have to be reviewed to ensure it is in the best interest of the Bahamian people.

It remains unclear where that matter stands.