Christie: Nottage fought me over police overtime pay

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie revealed that he and the late Dr. Bernard Nottage were at odds over the issue of overtime pay for police officers.

Christie said Nottage believed that the government’s initial lack of support on the matter led to officers not supporting the party during the general election. Nottage, the former minister of national security, died at the Cleveland Clinic in Florida last week.

“I felt badly for him over his relationship with the police force, who he felt didn’t support us,” Christie said in a recent interview.

“When the court ruled that the police force was entitled to overtime pay or, in lieu of overtime pay, time off, he came to me as the minister of finance and he had to fight me.

“He said I want to pay them. He had to fight me. He came fighting for it because I’m saying it’s better for the country with the time off. He says ‘no’.”

Christie was referring to Supreme Court Justice Milton Evans’ 2015 ruling that the government either pay outstanding overtime to officers who worked 12-hour shifts or give them the equivalent in time off.

The Police Staff Association (PSA) took action against the government after repeated attempts to have scores of officers compensated for spending weeks working 12-hour shifts in 2014.

The PSA claimed that police were owed over $16 million.

Christie said although he felt Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade was “more on my side than his”, he eventually relented and agreed to pay the officers.

“He (Nottage) fought tenaciously to get them,” Christie said.

“I announced that we would do it on the 29th [of April]. He [Nottage] was going to announce it the night he had the attack at the rally and I came behind and announced that on the 29 they would be paid half of it, and the next half in the new budget.”

Nottage appeared unwell as he spoke at the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) rally at R. M. Bailey Park in April 2017.

Christie said Nottage was always supportive of the force.

“I think he always concerned himself about the welfare of the police force and that’s why he was able to superintend this largest promotion ever that was recently done,” he said.

“That didn’t help him or us in that regard.”

Over 400 Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers were promoted in March.

In May, Greenslade announced that the Police Service Commission approved the promotions of two superintendents to chief superintendents; 76 assistant superintendents to superintendents; 90 inspectors to assistant superintendents and 107 sergeants to inspectors.