PLPs dismiss PM’s disclosure threat

Two former members of Parliament who served in the last term yesterday accused Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis of essentially wasting time in his threat to take action against those who failed to meet the legal requirement to file their financial disclosures.

Senator Fred Mitchell accused the prime minister of being on a “fool’s errand” and former Minister of State for Legal Affairs Damian Gomez said Minnis will not be able to achieve what he is suggesting because the law does not provide for action to be taken beyond a certain period.

Gomez explained, “Criminal procedure removes the jurisdiction from the Magistrate’s Court in the event that the summary offense is not commenced within six months of it having been committed, so that if the duty to disclose ends on March 31, the authorities have until September 30 of that year to bring the Magistrates Court proceedings in respect of the non-disclosure.”

In other words, only those who failed to file their disclosures for the year ending December 31, 2016 could face action.

Gomez said Minnis is merely seeking to embarrass people and pander to the Free National Movement’s base.

“I think he is grandstanding. He’s trying to persuade the public that he’s ‘Mr. Tough Guy’ and that he’s going to be a no nonsense person,” he said.

“Good for him, but I think that he ought to let the public know what he’s doing. Otherwise, they are going to criticize him unnecessarily.

“This is all optics. If you want to have real change, go to Parliament and change the law. If you want to extend the period during which you can prosecute going forward, you can specifically provide for that in the act. If it needs to be done it should be done.”

Minnis’ Press Secretary, Anthony Newbold, previously told the media that “more than 20 members of Parliament, former and present, have three weeks in which to file”.

“Some of them who were sitting from 2012, I’d say about six of them, they didn’t file at all over the five-year period.

“And so, it is going to be interesting over three weeks to see what happens.”

Although three weeks have passed, the government has not indicated whether any names were turned over to the attorney general.

Minnis is in Grenada for the CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting.

The Public Disclosure Act empowers both the prime minister and the leader of the opposition to “authorize the furnishing of any information furnished to him by the [Public Disclosure] Commission to the attorney general or the commissioner of police”.

Ahead of the close of business on Friday — the deadline Minnis imposed on such individuals — Public Disclosure Commission Chairman Myles Laroda said several disclosures were still outstanding.

Yesterday, Attorney General Carl Bethel refused to speak to the matter.

When he spoke to The Nassau Guardian yesterday, Mitchell also suggested that Minnis will not be able to achieve what he is suggesting in making his threat just over three weeks ago.

“I went back and read the act. In order to get a conviction under this act, you have got to show the person who didn’t disclose didn’t have a reasonable cause for doing so,” Mitchell said.

“It seems to me, that what he (Minnis) is engaged in is a fool’s errand really.”

When asked whether he thinks the Minnis administration will take action over non-disclosures, Mitchell said, “I think it’s a high hurdle, but let me say this right: a government can do anything it wants.

“If it wants to make people uncomfortable, if it wants to charge you, it can do so and we have seen the FNM go down this road before.”

Mitchell then referenced the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) probe where former Deputy Speaker Dion Smith was arrested and held overnight for questioning over an alleged theft at the corporation.

“All of that has a chilling effect on people and I think that is what this (disclosure threat) is designed to do,” he added.

“This is designed to do as [Minister of Tourism] Dionisio D’Aguilar says: for the PLP to just go crawl in its hole and be quiet so they can just do whatever they feel like doing.

“That ain’t going to happen.”

When asked whether he met the legal requirement to file his financial disclosures, Mitchell indicated that he did indeed disclose on time.

However, he insisted that had he not disclosed, the last thing he would need is a reminder from the prime minister.

“Minnis don’t have to send no note to me about no deadline,” Mitchell added.

“I mean, he is getting beside himself. He ain’t got to send me a letter.

“The law says when you are supposed to disclose and I disclose within the law.”

Gomez also confirmed that his disclosures are current.

The names of those who failed to disclose have not been made public.

During the recent Christie administration, the Public Disclosure Commission’s report was never gazetted.

The most recent gazetted report is from December 2011, and it contains information on disclosures only up to 2008.

The act provides for a $10,000 fine or imprisonment of a term not exceeding two years, or both, for anyone who violates it.

In the case where the offense involves the deliberate non-disclosure of property, in addition to a fine or term of imprisonment, or both, the property located inside The Bahamas would be forfeited to the government or the value of the property, if situated outside of The Bahamas, would be paid by the offender.