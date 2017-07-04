D'Aguilar: reports of Baha Mar delay a 'little odd'

Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar today expressed doubt that the multi-billion-dollar Baha Mar resort could miss yet another completion date due to the non-receipt of lounge chairs.

The minister, who spoke to reporters outside of Cabinet, said he will follow up with Baha Mar officials later today but finds it “a little odd” that the opening of the resort could be hampered by something so insignificant.

“We have heard about endless delays, obviously in the past, and we’re just very, very anxious for it to be open and for Bahamians to be employed,” D’Aguilar said.

“I found it a little odd, the reason for the delay as reported in the press yesterday, is deck chairs. I don’t think that’s [going to] delay the opening but you know, I don’t know.

According to an article in The Tribune, China Construction America (CCA) filed a lawsuit in a South Florida federal court alleging that the lounge chair vendor Source Outdoor could cause “incalculable and irreparable damage” if 1,420 chairs are not released to Baha Mar.

CCA, under a strict financial penalty, is bound contractually to finish its part of the Baha Mar project on time. The Tribune article suggests that the chairs are being withheld due to a balance owed to Source Outdoor that predates the bankruptcy filing by the resort’s initial developer. CCA is alleging it is not responsible for any past debts.

D’Aguilar said this matter will likely be ironed out.

“I think they’ll address that issue,” he said. “I don’t think that if you’re investing significant amounts of money in getting that project ready, really the… deck chairs are the issue that will cause a delay in opening and Bahamians getting employed. I don't believe that as something significant.”

Baha Mar opened its Grand Hyatt towers in April, which represented a soft opening of the larger mega resort property. The SLS is expected to open later this year while the Rosewood is expected to open in the first quarter of 2018.