Dominican boat captain sentenced for ramming defense force vessel

Eight months after his vessel rammed a Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) patrol craft, a Dominican fishing captain was charged and sentenced to jail on Tuesday.

Victor Diaz was sentenced to 16 months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services by Chief Justice Andrew Forbes in Court No. 8. The prosecutor for the case was Assistant Superintendent Daxon. Diaz's vessel had rammed HMBS Madeira in a failed attempt to escape capture near the southern edge of the Great Bahama Bank last year in November.

The commanding officer of HMBS Madeira, Senior Lieutenant William Sturrup, and his crew members captured two Dominican fishing vessels during the daring incident. HMBS Madeira was extensively damaged on her starboard (right) side. One marine suffered a hand injury.

Diaz was subsequently arrested and charged with eight counts of endangering a vessel and one count of damage. He pled guilty to all charges. He was represented by an attorney and will be deported to the Dominican Republic on completion of his jail sentence.

Two Dominican vessels, Sheyla and Johnniel, were arrested last year with approximately 68,000 pounds of fish and crawfish aboard. In a separate hearing last year, the vessels' two captains and 48 crew members were charged before the court with illegally fishing in Bahamian waters. Both Dominican captains pleaded guilty to illegally fishing in Bahamian waters and fined $50,000 in addition to one year in prison; each of their crew members were fined $20,000 or six months in prison.

Captain Diaz faced additional charges yesterday for endangering a vessel and causing damage as a result of ramming HMBS Madeira with his boat.