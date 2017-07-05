Date:
Fort Charlotte summer camp begins

  • Alfred Sears.


Published: Jul 05, 2017

The opening ceremony for the 16th annual Fort Charlotte Community Summer Camp is scheduled for today at 10 a.m. at the Fort Charlotte Community Center on Boyd Road.

The summer camp is sponsored by the Fort Charlotte Community Development Association and Alfred Sears, QC. Sears will give brief remarks at the opening ceremony.

The coordinator is Inzolet Woodside, who is leading a team of five professionally trained teachers and seven facilitators. Residents of the Fort Charlotte community, between the ages of five and 15 years are invited to attend.

Under the theme of “Increasing Literacy”, there will be daily classes on reading, spelling, sewing, cooking, jewelry making, dancing and civics. Guest speakers will address topics of cooperation, life goals, Junkanoo, preventative healthcare and community development. There will be several field trips to historic and heritage sites. Snacks and hot lunch will be provided daily.

