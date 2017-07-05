URCA to review code for broadcasters

There could be changes to the rules and regulations media houses have to follow as the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) is set to review its current rules for broadcasters, formally known as URCA’s Code of Practice, as well as explore the role social media plays in the current media landscape, said URCA CEO Stephen Bereaux yesterday.

“Having come out of one cycle, we will be approaching another cycle of review of the rules to make sure that they are appropriate,” said Bereaux during a press conference.

“And there may be areas where rules get more stringent, but there may be areas where they are relaxed as well.

“We, like the media, are learning what the society wants.

“The society is learning what it wants from a regulated media.”

Bereaux said among the issues the organization has to address is the treatment of social media.

“Our view, obviously, is that social media is outside of what we regulate currently, and there is a place for that in the country,” he said.

“But it is to ensure that the place for the broadcast media is understood clearly.

“And what we speak of when we speak of broadcast media is we generally speak to a safe space, where we know that there is a level of control quite separately from social media.

“I think that’s one of the things we have to address more explicitly in our content code.”

As technology continues to grow, more and more companies see social media as a necessary outlet for their audiences.

Pointing to how URCA presently deals with social media matters, Donavon Dorsett, acting director for the electronic communication sector of URCA, said “It’s important that you understand that under the current regulatory regime, we have an exposed framework.

“We have to be very careful not to engage in censorship, so at the end of the day if there is something that offends the code, we investigate after the fact.

“With that in mind, we certainly rely on complaints coming from the public, and if there is anything that is offensive, particularly to the code, we investigate and then try to address it going forward.”

Dorsett indicated that once a review of the code is completed, consultation will begin with stakeholders to provide comments and recommendations.