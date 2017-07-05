Minnis: Bahamas to launch ambitious solarization program

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said yesterday that his government intends to launch an “ambitious solarization” program in The Bahamas over the next five years.

“Our people need us to act together to harness the tremendous mutual potential of the region, while facing shared challenges,” Minnis said at the 38th CARICOM Heads of Government meeting in Grenada.

“Our region is dependent upon the resources of the sea, the blessings of the trade winds and year-round ambient temperatures.

“Accordingly, we must continue to embrace the UN climate protocols, because our livelihoods and existence demand regional and global action to address climate change generally, and threats such as rising sea levels, depleted fish stocks and the frequency and intensity of hurricanes.

“We should be diligent in putting into action our plans for renewable energy and energy efficiency from the sun, the wind, the oceans, rivers and lakes.

“It is my government’s intention to launch an ambitious solarization program in The Bahamas over the next five years.”

Minnis told delegates that under 30 million stopover visitors travel to the region each year.

As that number increases, there needs to be an increase in the production of power generation, electricity and clean water, Minnis explained.

“We will need to improve waste treatment and recycling,” he said.

“These challenges can only be met with renewable solutions. We must bring the same vigor and focused discipline to the task of economic development.”