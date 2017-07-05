Expect additional screening at LPIA and other ports

Tourism and Aviation Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar said as the aviation ministry works to prepare Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) for heightened security measures as requested by the U.S. government, more passengers will be subjected to additional screening and workers will have to work overtime in upcoming days.

He highlighted that a major issue is many Family Island airports that are not equipped with the screening equipment now needed in all airports which can cost up to $75,000 in each terminal.

“Not in every Family Island airport we have this device to detect explosive materials,” he said.

“We are either going to have to divert passengers who want to travel with these electronic devices to airports where these detection devices are, or purchase additional equipment for those airports.

“For example, one of those airports is Treasure Cay Airport (in Abaco).

“They have one international flight a day on Silverairways into the U.S., and it’s going to cost us $50,000 to $75,000 to buy additional equipment to put in place, so we need to decide how best to proceed on that.”

D’Aguilar said, “The U.S. has deemed that if you wish to travel into the U.S. within the next 21 days – it is probably a little bit less now, the specific date I’ll get back to you on – and you would like to take an electronic device, anything bigger than a cell phone, it is going to be subject to additional screening.

“So what we’re going to have to do is we’re going to have to swab the electronic device, and that is going to take some extra time.

“The U.S. has received intelligence that persons in the Middle East have figured out how to put explosive devices within these electronic devices, such as laptops, and they (the U.S.) have deemed it necessary now to request and require enhanced security measures.

“So not only are your electronic devices going to be swabbed, but you can also expect more passengers to be subjected to additional screening.

“So as we roll this out, there will probably be delays as we work through a system to facilitate and to speed up the processing of passengers...”

D’Aguilar said the Department of Aviation is meeting to find ways to mitigate long lines in upcoming days.

He advised those traveling to the U.S. to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their scheduled flights.