Dwight Major given nine-month sentence for gun and ammo

Drug trafficker Dwight Major was yesterday sentenced to nine months in prison for an illegal gun and ammunition.

Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt handed down the sentence almost five months after Major, 49, pleaded guilty to charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Major, who spent the past 15 years in prisons in the United States and The Bahamas, found himself back in police custody on January 22 when officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit found a loaded .45 pistol in his Soldier Road home.

Police also arrested his wife, Keva, who is also a drug convict, and their son, Ra’Von Dwight Major.

The prosecution provisionally withdrew the charges against Mrs. Major and the son.

Police went to the Majors’ Soldier Road home armed with a search warrant.

As Mr. Major answered the door, police saw his wife scurrying away.

She locked herself in the bedroom and did not immediately open the door, as she claimed she was naked.

When police gained entry to the room, they found the gun in a tote bag in the closet that also contained several wigs. Police also found $6,780 in a coat in the closet.

Mr. Major told police that he had the gun for his protection.

During a sentencing hearing, former prison doctor Lynwood Brown and Major’s current doctor testified that the facility could not adequately care for Major.

This was accepted by the magistrate, who said that Brown’s testimony had not been refuted by the current prison doctor.

Ferguson-Pratt sentenced Major to nine months and a $5,500 fine for the gun. If the fine is not paid, he will spend another six months in prison.

He was given a concurrent nine-month sentence on the ammunition charge.

The sentences take effect from February 16, the date of his guilty plea.

Donna Dorsett-Major represented the Majors and Anishca Hanchell appeared for the Crown.