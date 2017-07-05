Man who beat Mackey murder rap killed hours after release from jail

A man who beat a murder charge earlier this year was shot to death hours after he was released on bail on an unrelated gun charge.

Dereck Neilly, 25, was released from the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services on Supreme Court bail Monday morning.

He was shot by a lone gunman outside his home on Bimini Avenue shortly before midnight.

According to police, Neilly was standing near his home when he was shot multiple times by an unknown assailant, who ran from the scene.

Neilly spent more than two years in prison awaiting trial for the August 25, 2014 murder of Latore Mackey, the press aide to then Prime Minister Perry Christie.

Mackey was fatally shot through White Road, which is close to where Neilly was killed.

In February, the attorney general directed that proceedings end against Neilly and his alleged accomplice, Kelvin Deveaux, after a key prosecution witness recanted his initial statement to investigators.

Neilly, however, was arrested in May after police allegedly caught him with a .45 pistol and seven rounds of ammunition.

He was denied bail at his arraignment before the magistrate and granted bail by a Supreme Court judge two weeks ago.

He was released after his sureties satisfied the bail terms.

Neilly’s trial on the gun charge was scheduled to begin on August 2.

Assistant Commissioner Clayton Fernander said police have no leads in Neilly’s murder.