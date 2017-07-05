Miller: PLP  loss report a waste of time

Former Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller said yesterday that the Jamaican political strategy expert who was brought in by the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) to analyze and report on why the party lost the May 10 general election, will have no definitive input in any form or fashion.

Miller insisted that the strategy expert will only tell them what they already know.

Speaking to a PLP branch meeting in South Eleuthera recently PLP Senator Fred Mitchell revealed that the foreign strategist is currently in The Bahamas conducting the analysis.

“We know why we lost,” Miller said.

“If they want to waste money, if they got that kind of money, then they should have put it in election.

“I mean, listen, as you go door to door, people was telling you, ‘Say fellah, we just ain’t with this program’.

“I mean people was saying to them, ‘What [former Prime Minister Perry] Christie was doing wasn’t making no sense’.

“… There comes a time where the expiration date is attached to all of us politically, and even in life, and that time has come, they just couldn’t appreciate what was going on.

“They were out of touch with what the feelings of the Bahamian people, and therefore we suffered.”

The Guardian understands the intention of the political strategy expert is to canvass every constituency if possible.

Mitchell indicated that a report of the findings will be provided to the political committee and will be shared nationwide.

The report will also include recommendations for what is next for the party.

However, Miller added yesterday, “As far as bringing in some foreigner, what the hell they have to bring them in to tell me what I know? Get real man.

“Tell Fred just smell the roses.

“I don’t know what they can do. What can they do?

“I guess you could give them a couple of dollars, but I don’t see what they could do.

“We know what happened.

“Now you have to regroup and decide what you will do for the future.

“...I don’t see them having no definitive input that can help us in any form or fashion.

“All of us knew what the score was.

“People knew; they just had enough and they decide to send us packing because they wanted to go after our good brother, Mr. Christie, so bad.”

The PLP suffered a wholesale and brutal defeat at the polls on May 10, winning only four of the 39 seats in the House of Assembly.

Nearly 32,000 votes separated the PLP from the FNM.

The PLP secured 59,164 votes and the FNM secured 91,137 votes, a difference of 31,973.

The Democratic National Alliance (DNA) received 7,537 votes.

The FNM got 57 percent of the votes.

The PLP got 37 percent of the votes, and the DNA received 4.7 percent of the votes.

Christie, who held his seat for 40 consecutive years, lost to the FNM’s Reece Chipman.