BAMSI contractor in property scam

Controversial BAMSI contractor Audley Hanna yesterday admitted to ripping off a woman of more than $50,000 in a bogus property sale.

And he could be jailed for three years if he doesn’t reimburse her in full by November 30.

Hanna, 68, pleaded guilty to a charge of stealing by reason of service at his arraignment before Magistrate Samuel McKinney yesterday.

In entering the plea, Hanna admitted that he received $50,500 from Tariana Ceremy between the period of September 4, 2007 to September 19, 2012.

Ceremy entered into a contract with Hanna to purchase a lot in Tellie Court, off Cowpen Road. After paying for the property, she learned that Hanna did not own the property.

McKinney asked Hanna why he didn’t repay Ceremy.

According to Hanna, she wanted the property and not the money.

Hanna must make a payment of $25,000 by September 8 and pay the balance of $25,500 by November 30 to avoid serving three years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Hanna was awarded a multimillion-dollar contract to build the BAMSI facility in Andros. After the institute’s dorm was set on fire by an arsonist, it was revealed that Hanna had failed to take out all risk insurance, leaving taxpayers in the lurch.

The Bahamas government has yet to recover the money.

Attorney Ian Cargill represented Hanna at his arraignment.

Inspector Philip Davis prosecuted.