Minnis focuses on corruption crackdown at CARICOM event

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis told delegates attending the CARICOM Heads of Government meeting in Grenada that his government intends to “brutally confront” corruption in The Bahamas.

In his first official speech before CARICOM, Minnis

admitted that The Bahamas is challenged with corruption.

“Corruption remains a formidable challenge to small and developing countries, such as my own, and we are determined to brutally confront this challenge,” Minnis said yesterday.

“In this regard, my government has implemented a policy of zero tolerance for corruption.

“Upon taking the oath of office, all ministers have been told that they would be immediately dismissed if they are found out to be soliciting or accepting payments. We will implement strong anti-corruption laws and measures.”

The prime minister has previously pledged to implement several measures to combat corruption, including enacting new measures such as a new Freedom of Information Act, a Whistle Blower Protection Act, a strengthened Prevention of Corruption and Bribery Act and a Transparency in Government Act.

Minnis has also promised that the Public Disclosure Commission would be independent and free from political oversight.

During the Free National Movement’s (FNM) campaign, a key theme centered on the blatant abuse of trust among some in power, cases of conflicts of interest and a failure to account for hundreds of millions of tax dollars.

Since taking office, the government has announced that forensic audits will be conducted on the Urban Renewal Department, Bank of The Bahamas and the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI).

During his speech, Minnis said he is ready to embrace CARICOM’s mandate of “delivering to our people better, healthier and more prosperous lives”.

“Even as we seek to enhance economic development, we are faced with complex matters of regional and national security,” he said.

“We will become individually more successful when we become collectively more successful.

“Our people will know CARICOM is working for them when they can see, hear, taste and feel it for themselves.

“The organs and institutions needed to deliver better lives for our people already exist within CARICOM. Those who came before us bequeathed the instruments to deliver on our promises.

“We should continue working with those instruments to fashion a modern, proactive institution that is seen to be effective, that is perceived as relevant and that is acknowledged as beneficial.”