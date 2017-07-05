Forbes: No need for PLP apology

South Andros MP Picewell Forbes charged yesterday that the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) has nothing to repent for and won’t “stoop down” in the face of an election defeat.

“I know there is a time and a place to say certain things. This whole thing about repent and redeem yourself is nonsense,” said Forbes.

“The PLP is a party of legacy and history, man. We have made some mistakes.

“We have not gotten everything right, but to tell the oldest established party in this country amidst all its fallibility, ‘You have to now stoop down, repent, reengineer, rebrand’. No man, the people made a decision.”

Forbes, who appeared as a guest on the Peace 107 FM talk show “Hard Copy” with host Steve McKinney, was responding to Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper, who last week urged party members to make a “sincere and humble apology and repentance” to supporters and the country.

“I don’t expect this suggestion to be warmly embraced, but the Anglicans and Catholics would be familiar with the act of penitence: If we say we have no sin we deceive ourselves and the truth is not in us,” he said.

Cooper said the party lost the 2017 general election

because it “protected the interest of the party over the interest of the nation”.

The PLP suffered a wholesale and brutal defeat at the polls on May 10, winning only four of the 39 seats in the House of Assembly.

Even former Prime Minister Perry Christie, who held his seat for 40 consecutive years, lost to the Free National Movement’s (FNM) Reece Chipman.

The FNM won every seat on Grand Bahama and most of New Providence and the Family Islands.

Forbes said he is not interested in “wallowing” in the “political wilderness”.

“I am not going through this thing where we have to wallow and stoop down,” he said.

“I am saying we must be contrite. I accept our loss.

“When people make their comments to me in Starbucks, I don’t answer. I say we have to do some things differently, but I am not going to go through what they call this period in the wilderness.

“We know internally that some things went wrong, but the FNM had, to some degree, a better game plan to us. We kind of dropped our guard.”

Forbes dismissed assertions from the Minnis administration that the Christie administration “overloaded the public service with contract workers with little regard for where salaries would come from”.

He said the party was helping people get jobs.

“The new administration says to us, ‘Oh, Picewell those hired 6,000 to 7,000 people in the public service’. We were trying to help,” said Forbes.

“The PLP increased the minimum wage in this country. We also made people feel better, even in collecting social services assistance. We gave them ATM cards.”

Forbes said the PLP is still standing and has support in the community.

“You can go Over-the-Hill right now, election just gone, and everyone who had on a red shirt are putting on a yellow shirt,” he said.

“The PLP is in your belly man. That’s just the PLP.

“Husbands and wives have their challenges where you get mad.

“You sleep in the front room for a day or two, or you go away to Miami and you come back home.

“The fact of the matter is the people got mad with the PLP.

“We’ve heard some of their reasons. I won’t [reveal] them on national radio, but the fact is the Progressive Liberal Party still stands. People understand its philosophy, history and what it believes in, and the Bahamian people, they know that we need to come back to that.”