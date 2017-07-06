Cultural community mourns Adderley

The cultural community is mourning the loss of a “giant of a man”.

Many are struggling to come to grips with the loss of founder and director of the Bahamas National Youth Choir (BNYC) Cleophas Adderley, who passed away at age 62 yesterday afternoon at Doctors Hospital after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Among those grieving is artist JoAnn Callender, who told The Nassau Guardian yesterday that she lost a friend she held closely to her heart for 44 years.

“As a friend he is going to be missed,” an emotional JoAnn said.

“There is a chunk missing from my life.

“The only reason I am not on the floor weeping is because I’m driving my grandchildren around today and I have to hold the wheel so I can’t hold my head.

“He has been a very good friend, very confidential, very kind, very loving [and] very supportive.

“...He will never be replaced in this country. He was an amazing composer.

“I’m sorry he wasn’t like most artists like Beethoven who wrote numerous compositions.

“We never did get enough from him as far as I am concerned, because I always wanted more.”

JoAnn’s husband, Lee Callender, said he was the first person to record Adderley’s piano works. He said the passing of his “good friend” was a loss to the nation.

“I met Cleophas Adderley when I was 17 years old living in Barbados,” he said.

“...Cleophas studied law in Barbados and we heard that he was there, and somehow we managed to hook up.

“We became very good friends and when he came back to Nassau he sort of became my John the Baptist. When I finally came back home, everyone knew who Lee Callender was. I got a really cool welcome from the cultural community.

“So for that, how can I put it? He was the announcer of my talents to The Bahamas.

“That was a very significant thing for me.”

BNYC Assistant Director Dexter Fernander said the choir will continue to lift up Adderley’s standards and press forward.

“This is a great loss in terms of the treasure, time and talent,” said Fernander.

“He sacrificed a lot of his life to nation building and the arts itself.”

He added, “On the heels of our 2017 tour, we greatly miss him.

“We respect his family’s time now and we express appreciation to them for lending him to us.”

“We will continue to lift up his standards.

“We will continue to press forward in terms of the legacy and keeping folklore alive.”

On Facebook, two of Adderley’s nieces, who are both professional dancers, spoke of his passing.

“No [words] can express my hurt at this moment,” wrote Le Keisha Bostwick.

“My uncle Cleophas Adderley was a giant of a man. R.I.P. I had the privilege of calling you my boss, my uncle, my mentor, and over the last four years, my friend and advisor.

“Today I cry, I hurt, but love you unconditionally. Suffer no more my dearest uncle...your beautiful niece.”

Phylicia Adderley wrote, “I don't even know where to start.

“You were more than an uncle, you were more than a father, you were more than a mentor, you were a legend.”

In a press statement, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Michael Pintard wrote, “I convey heartfelt condolences and pay fond tribute to Mr. Cleophas R. E. Adderley, a distinguished and charismatic scholar and cultural artist who exuded the essence of culture in our Bahamaland.

“He was a unique and iconic cultural character who dedicated his life to music and to the people of The Bahamas.

“His life experience led him to be involved in many facets of the community where he touched the lives of thousands through music.

“Through his work as the former director of culture and the executive director of musical heritage at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, he made strong contributions to our cultural development.

“In so many respects Mr. Adderley was a role model for Bahamian artists and his body of work has established a firm legacy for him.

“It was a pleasure to have worked with him while employed as a consultant at the ministry years ago.”

Adderley’s passing comes just weeks after the cultural giant received the Aliv Bahamian Icon Awards’ first Lifetime Achievement Award for his trans-generational contributions to nation building through youth development.

Adderley is renowned for his work with the BNYC.

Adderley started the choir in 1983 as a part of the celebrations marking the 10th anniversary of Bahamian independence.

Under the leadership of Adderley, a musician and composer, the choir has performed in the presence of notable world figures.

Adderley is the composer of “Our Boys”, the first Bahamian grand opera, which was also the first opera to have been written and performed in the English-speaking Caribbean; and the composer of the first Bahamian Concert Mass, “Missa Caribe”.