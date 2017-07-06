Date:
Another prison officer charged with drug possession

ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Jul 06, 2017

A corrections officer yesterday denied two separate charges of drug possession with intent to supply.

Brendario Miller, 25, of Pastel Gardens, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes following his July 3 arrest.

Police arrested Miller after marijuana was allegedly found on him when he reported for duty at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Police also allegedly found more drugs when they searched Miller’s home.

The combined weight of the drugs is five ounces.

Miller has been remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services to await his October 20 trial.

His lawyer, Sonia Timothy, will seek to have him released on Supreme Court bail in the interim.

 

