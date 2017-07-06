Ministry: No new Zika cases in eight months

The Ministry of Health advised yesterday that there have been no documented cases of the Zika virus since November 2016.

High winds during Hurricane Matthew are believed to have pushed away adult Aedes aegypti mosquitoes from The Bahamas.

“The ministry further advises that there is a need for continued vigilance and action by individuals, families and communities to prevent mosquito borne diseases such as Zika, Dengue, and Chikungunya, as these are all transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito which is found all across The Bahamas,” the ministry said in a statement.

“We are now in the rainy season.

“The public is being reminded of their essential role in preventing the transmission of Zika by eliminating all breeding sites in and around homes, schools, churches and all other living spaces.”

Among the things the ministry advised residents to do was to empty all containers with standing water at least once weekly; the turning over or covering of containers that store water; the installing or repair and use of window and door screens; the killing of mosquitoes inside homes; the wearing of long-sleeved, light-colored clothing and the usage of mosquito repellents.

The statement noted that, “many people infected with the Zika virus will not have symptoms or will only have mild symptoms.

“The most common symptoms are fever, rash, joint pain and red eyes.

“Muscle pain and headache may also occur.

“All persons are at risk for getting Zika and should take necessary measures to prevent mosquito bites.

“Women of child-bearing age are advised to take extra precaution to prevent infection due to possible transmission of the virus to their unborn babies which has been linked to birth defects, as there is also evidence that Zika can be transmitted sexually.

“Condom use during the entire pregnancy is therefore recommended.”