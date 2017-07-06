McCartney unsure if he will remain DNA leader

As the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) is preparing to “restructure” the party, Leader Branville McCartney said yesterday that he is still uncertain whether or not he will contest the leadership position when it becomes vacant.

McCartney told reporters at Halsbury Chambers yesterday that the party has to meet to determine a way forward as it begins preparations for the 2022 general election.

“We have to listen to what the people as a whole are saying,” McCartney said.

“So all of that we have to take into consideration in terms of how we restructure or what we do.”

When asked for a timeline on the party meeting, McCartney said, “That has not been determined as yet.

“But when the time comes, you will know.

“The date hasn’t been determined yet and in terms of me putting myself forward, that has not been determined as yet.

“But no doubt you will know what my position will be in that regard.”

Despite McCartney’s uncertainty, Deputy Leader Chris Mortimer confirmed to National Review that he expects to soon become leader of the party.

“I can confirm that I will be looking to the leadership of the DNA fairly soon,” said Mortimer on Tuesday.

“I think the DNA as a party is something that the Bahamian people, as it relates to the ideas that can transform our country, it’s something that the people want.

“The people want something they can believe in. I think people understand exactly who I am, what I’ve been able to accomplish, what I can do as a leader.

“I’ve done that from the business standpoint and I am certain that there are a number of people who believe that I can bring something to the DNA, and so I will be looking forward to taking up the mantle of leadership with respect to the DNA.”

Asked the process by which he expects to become leader, Mortimer said, “The leadership of the DNA is something that is set by the DNA. It is something that ultimately will, I believe, happen in the not-too-distant future.

“I believe that I have the support of a number of the executives in the DNA and I’m looking forward to bringing the ideas that will transform our country. And I also believe that I will have the support of Mr. McCartney when I do stretch my wings and become the leader of the DNA.”

Yesterday, McCartney squashed reports that he had plans to leave the party, or that the party was falling apart.

He said his absence from the media since the election was solely because he was taking a break and traveling.

“We have a bright future ahead of us,” he said.

“We are a party who is six years old.

“We have done a tremendous job as a party.

“Of course, we would have wanted to be the government.

“That didn’t happen and we respect what the Bahamian people said, but that doesn’t stop us from wanting to do what is good or want what is good for the country.

“That is what we will continue to do.

“As a political organization we are going to move towards that happening.”

He added, “At the same time, we still want to see this government do well.

“If they are successful, the country is successful.

“...So we are there and we will always be there.”

The DNA won no seats in the May 10 election.

It was the same result as the last election, with fewer votes gained this time.

In 2012, the DNA got more than 13,000 votes.

On May 10, the DNA got 7,537 votes.