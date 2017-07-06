Date:
Breaking News:

Marine pleads guilty to gun and drug charges

  • Lloyd Johnson Jr.

ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
Published: Jul 06, 2017

A marine yesterday pleaded guilty to gun and drug charges.

Marine Seaman Lloyd Johnson Jr., 24, of Boatswain Hill, also appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes on an armed robbery charge.

As armed robbery is triable only in the Supreme Court, Johnson was not required to enter a plea to claims that he robbed Shenique Gray of a 2012 Honda Accord and her purse that contained other personal items.

Johnson returns to court on July 31 for the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment, which will send the matter to the Supreme Court.

In relation to the gun and drug charges, police went to Johnson’s home armed with a search warrant.

During the search officers found a 9mm pistol and a small amount of marijuana.

Attorneys Tai Pinder and Lillith Smith-Mackey appeared for Johnson.

Pinder asked the magistrate to defer sentencing pending a psychiatric report, as Pinder allegedly had been previously treated at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre.

Forbes did not order the evaluation, but has deferred sentencing to Tuesday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Clifford Daxon prosecuted.

 

