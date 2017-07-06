BPL: Work at Clifton caused fuel charge hike

The increase in the fuel charge on Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) bills is a result of the use of its units at the Blue Hills Power Station, explained BPL yesterday.

The Central Bank of The Bahamas’ (CBOB) monthly economic report for May revealed an increase in household energy costs, with an almost 50 percent increase in BPL's fuel charge year-on-year.

CBOB said BPL’s fuel charge increased by 8.3 percent to 13.7 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) on a monthly basis, and by 49.7 percent, when compared to May 2016.

“At the close of last year’s summer season, BPL began a robust plan to overhaul its engines at the Clifton Pier Power Station in preparation for the 2017 summer season,” the statement read.

“Between October 2016 and March 2017, four engines at the Clifton Pier Power Station were overhauled, this resulted in a greater reliance on the units at the Blue Hills Power Station, which uses the more expensive ADO.

“Therefore, there would have been a higher fuel charge compared to when the engines at Clifton Pier are in full service.

“Again, these factors, in combination with fuel prices globally, determine the monthly fuel charge.

“As a reminder, the fuel charge is a direct pass through to the customer and is not associated with BPL’s operating costs.”

The explanation didn’t specifically account for the increased fuel charge in May.

Even though the heat during the summer months increases the demand for power supply, BPL is not obligated to advise the public when it increases its fuel charge.

BPL said when its website is fully up and running it intends to publicize these changes on a monthly basis.

However, yesterday BPL could not indicate when its website would be up.

A five-year “regulatory holiday” hinders the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) from intervening with BPL’s prices.

Speaking to The Nassau Guardian yesterday, URCA CEO Stephen Bereaux noted that the organization does not regulate BPL’s prices.

“We regulate everything else, but we don’t regulate their prices,” Bereaux said.

“The legislation that governs URCA’s regulation of BPL contains a five-year, what we refer to as a, regulatory holiday.

“So, basically it says that URCA won’t regulate BPL’s prices for the first five years of the agreement that PowerSecure signed with the government.

“So we don’t regulate their prices.

“The fuel charge is a direct pass through.

“What that means is that BPL has never needed and, in fact, has never advised the public when the surcharge goes up or down.

“I mean, we should be accustomed to that by now.

“Most people in the country would have noticed that power prices went down significantly over the last year because of lower oil prices.

“So they will go back up, because the fuel charge is a direct pass through.”

PowerSecure International signed a management services agreement (MSA) with the Bahamas government in February 2016 to transform the electricity sector.

The base compensation for the five-year contract is $2 million per year, and BPL must achieve predefined key performance indicators (KPIs) related to cost reductions, reliability improvements and customer service enhancements, in order for PowerSecure to receive “potential additional performance-based compensation”.

Though it does not regulate BPL’s pricing, Bereaux noted yesterday that URCA regulates “everything else” under BPL.

He said the organization plans to do an efficiency study of BPL this year, “to start the work of figuring out what are the specific challenges of the company and what it needs to correct” in terms of reliability, costs and more.